Armenian, Iranian FMs Meet in Geneva

GENEVA (Panorama.am/Armenpress) — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on February 24. The meeting took place within the framework of the high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The two ministers discussed issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda. The readiness to take further practical steps towards the continuous development of cooperation between the two countries was emphasized, and ongoing efforts and upcoming programs in various sectoral directions were touched upon.

The meeting also touched upon opportunities for cooperation in different formats.

Mirzoyan and Araghchi exchanged views on regional developments. They touched upon efforts to ensure stability and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s readiness to support peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We strive for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and are ready to support this process,” Araghchi said at a press conference following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.