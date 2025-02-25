  TOP STORIES WEEK   09
 

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan speaks during a session of the UN Human Rights Council, Geneva, February 24, 2025
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Yerevan Criticizes Azeri Trials of Karabakh Leaders

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
87
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday, February 24, criticized for the first time the trials of former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh jailed in Azerbaijan.

Mirzoyan also complained that Baku is reluctant to recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity when he spoke during a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“One year ago, in my statement I made extensive references to the challenges that Armenia was facing,” he said. “Unfortunately, most of those challenges still remain unresolved despite the tremendous efforts of my country. Statements coming from our eastern neighbor continue to question the territorial integrity of Armenia, despite the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.”

“Moreover, as we speak, the mock trials against 23 Armenian individuals, who are arbitrarily detained, are taking place in Azerbaijan with disregard of human rights standards for due process,” added Mirzoyan.

An Azerbaijani military court began the separate trials of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian billionaire and philanthropist, and 15 Karabakh Armenians on January 17. The defendants facing a long list of accusations include three former Karabakh presidents — Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan. They were all captured by Azerbaijan during or shortly after its September 2023 military offensive that forced Karabakh’s entire population to flee to Armenia and restored Azerbaijani control over the region.

In contrast with an outpouring of support for the captives voiced by prominent public figures in Armenia and its worldwide diaspora, the Armenian government pointedly declined to condemn their trials. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed later that explicit condemnation would only harm them. Critics say that he is simply afraid of angering Baku.

Pashinyan said on January 25 that the Azerbaijani authorities could use “banned psychotropic drugs” to extract false testimony from defendants and use it for “escalations in the region.” Baku dismissed the claim as “baseless and ludicrous.”

Pashinyan and members of his government and political team have since declined to say what Yerevan is doing to secure the release of the Armenian captives. The issue does not seem to be on the agenda of Armenian-Azerbaijani talks on a bilateral peace treaty.

Mirzoyan indicated that Yerevan is still awaiting Baku’s positive response to its “several constructive proposals” regarding the treaty as well as Armenian-Azerbaijani transport links and a “mutual arms control and verification mechanism.”

Addressing the UN body, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov repeated his country’s main precondition for signing the peace deal: a change of Armenia’s constitution which Baku says lays claim to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan refused to say on Thursday, February 20, what the Armenian government is doing to try to secure the release of eight former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh standing trial in Azerbaijan.

“Steps cannot fail to be taken, but I don’t think it is appropriate to talk about those steps on any platform,” Galyan told journalists. “This is a very sensitive issue, and we can’t make many comments on it for the simple reason that such comments might damage the people who are in that situation now.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Critics accused Pashinyan last fall of helping Baku legitimize Vardanyan’s continuing imprisonment with his scathing comments about the tycoon. Speaking during a news conference last August, the Armenian premier wondered who had told Vardanyan to renounce Russian citizenship and move to Karabakh in 2022 and “for what purpose.”

Pashinyan seemed to echo Azerbaijani leaders’ earlier claims that Vardanyan was dispatched to Karabakh by Moscow to serve Russian interests there. Vardanyan hit back at him in a September statement also circulated by his family.

ArmeniaAzerbaijan
