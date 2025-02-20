Works by Armineh Johannes Part of Chelsea Int’l Photography Competition

NEW YORK — The sixth Chelsea International Photography Competition started on February 18 and will go through February 25.

Works by photographer Armineh Johannes will be part of the competition.

Johannes is a seasoned documentary/humanitarian photojournalist whose work is deeply rooted in storytelling and emotional connection.

Born in Tehran, Iran to Armenian parents, she later settled in France. She began her photography journey in 1986, capturing the daily life of indigenous Berbers in the rugged beauty of Morocco’s Atlas Mountains.

Her journey as an artist changed significantly in 1989 after her first visit to Armenia — the land of her forefathers . Since then she made several dozen trips to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) documenting the lives, struggles, and resilience in Armenia, and Artsakh; she also works on photography projects in the Middle East and the former Soviet countries.

Her photography has been featured in publications such as Le Monde, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, the Washington Post, as well as numerous photography magazines around the world..