Armineh Johannes
Works by Armineh Johannes Part of Chelsea Int’l Photography Competition

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
NEW YORK — The sixth Chelsea International Photography Competition started on February 18 and will go through February 25.

Works by photographer Armineh Johannes will be part of the competition.

Johannes is a seasoned documentary/humanitarian photojournalist whose work is deeply rooted in storytelling and emotional connection.

Born in Tehran, Iran to Armenian parents, she later settled in France. She began her photography journey in 1986, capturing the daily life of indigenous Berbers in the rugged beauty of Morocco’s Atlas Mountains.

Her journey as an artist changed significantly in 1989 after her first visit to Armenia — the land of her forefathers . Since then she made several dozen trips to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) documenting the lives, struggles, and resilience in Armenia, and Artsakh; she also works on photography projects in the Middle East and the former Soviet countries.

Her photography has been featured in publications such as Le Monde, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, the Washington Post, as well as numerous photography magazines around the world..

Displaced from Artsakh/Karabakh – Stella and her sister are now living in Voskepar village of Armenia (Photo by Armineh Johannes)

Her powerful photo essays, including her work on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, have earned her international acclaim, with accolades from the Magnum Photography Awards, VIEPA Vinenna International Photo Award, Monochrome Awards and the Neutral Density Photography Awards.

Armineh has exhibited her work in countries like France, Portugal, and the United States, sharing her vision with audiences around the world. Through a mostly participatory approach in her photography,she creates thought-provoking images, and captures the raw emotions and authentic moments of the human spirit. Her photographs illustrate the connection she establishes with those being photographed, which defines her photography. Armineh is now ready to publish a photography book showcasing about 30 years of photography in Armenia and Artsakh.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
