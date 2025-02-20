Rep. Chu and State Senator Pérez Reaffirm Support for Rebuilding Sahag Mesrob School After Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. — Last week, at an event organized by the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR), Rep. Judy Chu (CA-28) and State Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez (CA-25) stood in unity with the Armenian-American community to reaffirm their unwavering commitment to rebuilding the Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School after it suffered severe damage in last month’s devastating Eaton Fire. Recognizing the school’s historical and cultural significance, the two elected officials pledged their full support to ensure its swift restoration, emphasizing the vital role it plays in preserving Armenian heritage and providing quality education to the community and future generations. Aida Dimedjian from the ANCA National board and Oshin Harootoonian Chairman of Western Region Board accompanied by board member Lara Yeretsian were present, along with Armenian Assembly of America’s Talin Yacoubian and AGBU Western Region Chair Kev Zoryan.

Chu highlighted her efforts to secure federal support for disaster recovery, stating, “I am trying to ensure that we have a disaster aid bill that will help meaningfully with the recovery. This nation has provided disaster aid to every major disaster throughout its history without conditions, and that’s precisely what I’m pushing for.”

Pérez echoed these sentiments and reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for the school at the state level, stating, “This has been an eye opening experience here today, to see how much of an important pillar this establishment is for the Armenian-American community that’s been around for more than 45 years. In Sacramento, some of the discussions I am having — as both state senator and Chair of the Senate Education Committee — are about how to rebuild these schools as fast as possible, since most of these have to go through a different process since they are charter schools and non-profit institutions.”

Oshin Harootoonian, Chair of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR), recently met with California Governor Gavin Newsom to discuss the urgent need for state assistance in rebuilding Sahag-Mesrob, highlighting the importance of swift action to support the students and families affected by the fire.

“We deeply appreciate the leadership of Congresswoman Chu and Senator Pérez in standing with our community, and we look forward to working together to rebuild stronger than ever,” said Harootoonian. “Their support reinforces the conversations we had with Governor Newsom just days ago and strengthens our push for immediate state assistance in this critical effort.”

Both Chu and Pérez committed to taking further action by returning to their respective offices to do whatever is necessary to initiate the cleanup process and accelerate rebuilding efforts. They pledged to work with local, state, and federal agencies to secure the necessary support and resources to ensure that Sahag-Mesrob can once again serve its students and the broader Armenian-American community.