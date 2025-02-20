MUNICH, Germany — On February 14, Dr. Nubar Afeyan participated along with Nikol Pashinyan in the Armenian Practical Policy Research Institute (APRI Armenia) and Observer RE foundation’s breakfast table entitled “Minilateralism and Transition from Global Alliances to Target Partners,” organized jointly by the two foundations, during the security Conference here.

Earlier, Afeyan had attended the annual Munich Security Conference.

The event discussed changes in the security environment in the modern world, the effectiveness of large formal alliances, and small-scale cooperation. It continued in a closed format.

In his speech, Pashinyan outlined Armenia’s consistent policy of strengthening ballooned and ballooning foreign policy, that the construction of flexible but predictable and reliable partnerships is of special importance for Armenia’s security and sustainable development.

Pashinyan stated that Armenia’s foreign policy is intended to strengthen the security and economic development of the country through constructive cooperation with international partners. Pashinyan also reflected on the key priorities of the government— steps to establish regional peace and the Crossroads of Peace Project.