Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (R) meets with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Yerevan, February 20, 2019
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Pashinyan Admits Receiving New Karabakh Peace Plan in 2019

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Ruzanna Stepanian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am) — Contradicting his earlier claims, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on February 13 acknowledged that international mediators presented Armenia and Azerbaijan with an updated plan to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict one year after he came to power in 2018.

Armenian opposition leaders have claimed for years that Pashinyan’s failure to accept it paved the way for the disastrous 2020 war in Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s subsequent recapture of the region.

The proposed peace deal was based on the so-called Madrid Principles of a Karabakh settlement originally drafted by the US, Russian and French mediators in 2007. It upheld the Karabakh Armenians’ right to self-determination while calling for their withdrawal from Azerbaijani districts around Karabakh occupied in the early 1990s. Karabakh’s internationally recognized status would be determined through a future referendum.

The 2019 plan is understood to have been the last version of the Madrid Principles. Pashinyan denied its existence in December 2019.

Pashinyan admitted receiving it in June 2019 during his government’s question-and-answer session in the Armenian parliament on February 13. He played down that fact, though.
“What was put on the table [at that time] was the result of negotiations that took place before me,” Pashinyan said, answering a question from Agnesa Khamoyan of the opposition Hayastan alliance.

“You deceived Armenia’s citizens by declaring that there is no document on the negotiating table,” charged Khamoyan.

Pashinyan denied lying to Armenians, saying that “there was always a document on the negotiating table.”

“Whether the document on the negotiating table was new or old, you hid it from Armenia’s citizens,” insisted the opposition lawmaker.

Pashinyan did not clarify whether he rejected the 2019 plan and, if so, why.

The Armenian premier has repeatedly criticized the Madrid Principles since the 2020 war. In particular, he claimed in 2021 that the US, Russian and French co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group sought a “surrender of lands” to Azerbaijan and offered the Armenian side nothing in return.

The then Russian co-chair of the group, Igor Popov, bluntly denied that in written comments posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website. He said Yerevan and Baku intensively negotiated on the proposed peace formula until Pashinyan’s government “came up with new approaches” in 2018.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Popov argued that under the 2019 peace plan, Karabakh would have an internationally recognized interim status and retain control of two of the seven surrounding Azerbaijani districts pending the future referendum on its status.

In 2021, former President Serzh Sargsyan publicized the secretly recorded audio of a 2019 meeting during which Pashinyan said he opposes the plan because it would not immediately formalize Karabakh’s secession from Azerbaijan. Pashinyan can also be heard saying that he is ready to “play the fool or look a bit insane” in order to avoid such a settlement.

In December 2024, Pashinyan doubled down on his strong criticism of the peace proposals jointly made by the United States, Russia and France, saying that they were all about “returning Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan.”

Sargsyan and the two other former Armenian presidents — Levon Ter-Petrosian and Robert Kocharyan — responded by accusing Pashinyan of continuing to distort the history of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process. Ter-Petrosian also challenged the prime minister to publicize all peace plans put forward by the mediators from 1994 onwards along with Yerevan’s official responses to them.

Pashinyan claimed he is ready to do that but that his administration has still not managed to find those documents.

