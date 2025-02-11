Jean Bekirian Becomes First Armenian to Make DP World Tour Cut in Qatar

DOHA (europeantour.com) — After an opening four-under-par 68 at Doha Golf Club, the 22-year-old carded a 74 on Friday, February 7, to ensure safe progress to the weekend at two under.

Bekirian, who changed his nationality from French to Armenian last year, is making his third start of the 2025 Race to Dubai after earning his DP World Tour card via Qualifying School.

He began his second round with a birdie at the tenth but made bogeys at the 11th and 16th along with a double-bogey at the 18th, before recovering one of those dropped shots at the fourth in a blemish-free back nine.

“I am very happy about that (making history),” he said.

“It was a very tough day today. The game was good, like yesterday, but my wedging wasn’t very good.

“I needed to play one under on the back nine to make the cut and I’m very happy about that. I hope this will lead to another cut in the future.”