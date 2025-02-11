  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Jean Bekirian
Jean Bekirian Becomes First Armenian to Make DP World Tour Cut in Qatar

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
DOHA (europeantour.com) — After an opening four-under-par 68 at Doha Golf Club, the 22-year-old carded a 74 on Friday, February 7, to ensure safe progress to the weekend at two under.

Bekirian, who changed his nationality from French to Armenian last year, is making his third start of the 2025 Race to Dubai after earning his DP World Tour card via Qualifying School.

He began his second round with a birdie at the tenth but made bogeys at the 11th and 16th along with a double-bogey at the 18th, before recovering one of those dropped shots at the fourth in a blemish-free back nine.

“I am very happy about that (making history),” he said.

“It was a very tough day today. The game was good, like yesterday, but my wedging wasn’t very good.

“I needed to play one under on the back nine to make the cut and I’m very happy about that. I hope this will lead to another cut in the future.”

The DP World Tour has players from 41 different counties exempt for the 2025 season.

“Every first time is very difficult,” Bekirian added. “So I’m very happy about that. I’m happy for my country of Armenia too.”

Bekirian played on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2023, before last year appearing on the Pro Golf Tour as he went on to finish in a tie for tenth at Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School.

He made starts in Australia and Mauritius during the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing at the end of last year, before making back-to-back starts on the HotelPlanner Tour prior to making the trip to Qatar.

“In the past I had trouble making cuts, a lot of times I missed by one or two,” he reflected.

“So I’m very happy to make the cut and I’ll do my best to finish as well as I can in the tournament.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Golf
People: Jean Bekirian

“Last week on the HotelPlanner Tour I had a very good weekend (finishing tied 13th at the MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood Estate).

“I just made the cut on the line, so I hope this week will be the same.”

 

