Colin Thomas-Jensen Joins Aurora as Director of Communications

WASHINGTON — The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative recently announced the appointment of Colin Thomas-Jensen as director of communications, advocacy and impact. Thomas-Jensen will lead efforts to support the initiative’s growing network of local humanitarians, including advocating for more effective, sustainable funding for individuals and local organizations that offer assistance and protection in communities with the greatest need.

Thomas-Jensen joins Aurora from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), where he was the national security advisor to its administrator.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to advance Aurora’s efforts on behalf of brave local humanitarians on the front lines of the world’s most acute crises,” Thomas-Jensen said. “With governments and armed groups increasingly emboldened to restrict humanitarian access for international relief efforts, it has never been more important to strengthen the global network of local responders and advocate for innovative and sustainable initiatives to support their life-saving work.”

Thomas-Jensen began his career as a humanitarian responder with USAID in Sudan during the Darfur Genocide. Through his work with the International Crisis Group and the Enough Project, Thomas-Jensen has developed and led impactful advocacy efforts for more effective international responses to genocide and mass atrocities. From 2010 to 2017, he worked in senior policymaking roles with the Department of State and the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

After graduating from Pomona College, he served as a U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer, teaching high school English in Ethiopia and Mozambique. He holds an MA in African Studies from the University of London’s School for Oriental and African Studies.

“We are delighted to welcome Colin Thomas-Jensen to the Aurora team. Colin’s strong belief in our collective responsibility to address the world’s most pressing challenges echoes the very core of Aurora’s mission,” said Armine Afeyan, CEO of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. “His experience advancing humanitarian and human rights efforts will undoubtedly help us achieve even greater impact in this pivotal phase of our journey.”