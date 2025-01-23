  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

Amalya Yeghoyan
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Gyumri IT Leader Named Europe Female Business Leader of the Year

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
39
0

GYUMRI — The Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) announced on January 15 that Amalya Yeghoyan, executive director of the Gyumri Information Technologies Center (GITC), has been named Female Business Leader of the Year at the Emerging Europe Awards 2024.

Recognized for her transformative efforts in empowering women through technology education, she has become a beacon of progress in Armenia. Yeghoyan was one of only two individual award winners this year, selected by a jury of experts from the global Emerging Europe community. Her work equips women, including displaced and marginalized individuals, with essential coding, business and entrepreneurial skills. Through her efforts, many women have achieved financial independence and stability.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as the Female Business Leader of the Year by Emerging Europe. This recognition celebrates my work at the GITC, supported by the Fund for Armenian Relief, in empowering women in Armenia. Together, we have helped many women achieve financial independence and stability while fostering innovation and opportunity,” said Yeghoyan.

Marek Grzegorczyk from Emerging Europe described Yeghoyan’s passion: “Her unwavering advocacy for the role of technology in addressing poverty and inequality has inspired women across Armenia to pursue careers in high-tech fields, creating lasting social and economic change in the region.”

“Receiving this award recognizes the tireless work that Amayla and GTIC do every day and reinforces the importance of collaboration and technology in creating a brighter, more equitable future for Armenia,” said FAR Executive Director Bree Carriglio.

The Emerging Europe Awards is a prestigious platform that honors leaders driving economic growth, innovation, and social development across the region.

Headquartered in Armenia’s second-largest city,  GITC is one of Armenia’s leading IT institutions, helping to transform Gyumri and the other regions of Armenia into a place of opportunity following the 1988 earthquake. GITC seeks to end the cycle of poverty and inequality by educating the next generation of coders and engineers and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. More than 1,700 have graduated from the school’s numerous training and certification programs since GITC was founded in 2005, and GITC alums continue to maintain an employment rate of more than 80 percent.

FAR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a promising future for the people of Armenia. Founded by the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern) in response to the devastating 1988 earthquake, FAR was reorganized into a not-for-profit charitable voluntary organization in March 1993.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
