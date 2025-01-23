Gyumri IT Leader Named Europe Female Business Leader of the Year

GYUMRI — The Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) announced on January 15 that Amalya Yeghoyan, executive director of the Gyumri Information Technologies Center (GITC), has been named Female Business Leader of the Year at the Emerging Europe Awards 2024.

Recognized for her transformative efforts in empowering women through technology education, she has become a beacon of progress in Armenia. Yeghoyan was one of only two individual award winners this year, selected by a jury of experts from the global Emerging Europe community. Her work equips women, including displaced and marginalized individuals, with essential coding, business and entrepreneurial skills. Through her efforts, many women have achieved financial independence and stability.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as the Female Business Leader of the Year by Emerging Europe. This recognition celebrates my work at the GITC, supported by the Fund for Armenian Relief, in empowering women in Armenia. Together, we have helped many women achieve financial independence and stability while fostering innovation and opportunity,” said Yeghoyan.

Marek Grzegorczyk from Emerging Europe described Yeghoyan’s passion: “Her unwavering advocacy for the role of technology in addressing poverty and inequality has inspired women across Armenia to pursue careers in high-tech fields, creating lasting social and economic change in the region.”

“Receiving this award recognizes the tireless work that Amayla and GTIC do every day and reinforces the importance of collaboration and technology in creating a brighter, more equitable future for Armenia,” said FAR Executive Director Bree Carriglio.

The Emerging Europe Awards is a prestigious platform that honors leaders driving economic growth, innovation, and social development across the region.