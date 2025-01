YEREVAN (Armenpress) — French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies has extended Christmas greetings to the Armenian people.

In his congratulatory message on the platform formerly known as Twitter, on January 6, the ambassador mentioned the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Merry Christmas, with special thoughts for the refugees of Nagorno-Karabakh, who are once again celebrating this holiday far from home,” the French envoy said in a post on X.