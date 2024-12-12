  TOP STORIES WEEK   50
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
50

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Wisconsin Armenian Genocide Education Continues

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
38
0

The Wisconsin Armenian community continues its work in support of Wisconsin Act 30, passed in 2021, mandating the study of Holocaust and other genocides in middle and high school classrooms. The latest effort is the article “A Most Difficult Story: Armenian Heritage and Community Narratives in the Classroom,” included in The Great Lakes Social Studies Journal and written by George Dalbo, Talene Kelegian, Armen Hadjinian, and John C. Savagian. The article is based on a presentation delivered by several of the article’s authors at the Wisconsin Council of Social Studies annual conference in March, 2024. Dr. George Dalbo, a Wisconsin-based Genocide Education Project fellow, led the article efforts.

The link to the journal is here.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Education
SHARE
Previous Armenian PM Insists Country Has Irrevocably Broken with Russia-Led CSTO
Next Could Aliyev Collapse like Assad?
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.