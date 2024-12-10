Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan Visits TCA Beshgeturian Center and the Western Diocese

ALTADENA, Calif. — On Monday, December 9, Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan of Gyumri, Armenia, an Olympic gold medalist (2016), silver medalist (2021, 2024) and bronze medalist (2012), visited the Tekeyan Cultural Association Beshgeturian Center in Altadena, CA. The 97kg Aleksanyan is the first Armenian to earn a medal in four consecutive Olympic Games. During his visit, Shahnour Hovsepian, Treasurer, and Carl Bardakian, Chairman of the Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro Los Angeles chapter and liaison from Los Angeles to the Pan Armenian Games in Armenia, presented Aleksanyan with a copy of Richard Demirjian’s Armenian-American / Canadian Who’s Who of Outstanding Athletes, Coaches and Sports Personalities.

After a brief visit to see the new khachkar from Armenia at the TCA Beshgeturian Center, Hovsepian and Bardakian accompanied Aleksanyan to the Dickranian Complex of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America in Burbank. Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate, welcomed Aleksanyan. Archbishop Derderian noted the beautiful renovation and recent reconsecration of the Holy Savior Church in Gyumri a few days ago in commemoration of the earthquake in 1988. Aleksanyan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome. It was noted that a state-of the-art sports complex in Gyumri named in honor of Aleksanyan will open in 2026.

Before departing, Aleksanyan entered St. Leon Cathedral for a moment of prayer.

Aleksanyan is in Los Angeles for only a brief visit, as he is returning to Armenia to continue preparing for a tournament in Croatia in March 2025.