Polish President Andrzej Duda, left, with Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Polish President Visits Armenia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan briefed Polish President  on the latest developments in the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty and the principled positions of the Armenian side during the latter’s visit to Armenia.

Pashinyan said he believes there is a great untapped potential for the development of relations.

The two attached importance to the continuous development and expansion of cooperation between Armenia and Poland in the political, economic, tourism, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The parties emphasized the need to take consistent steps to promote trade and economic ties.

Duda expressed his country’s support for expansion of relations with the EU and implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia, and welcomed the launch of a dialogue with Armenia on visa liberalization.

During a press conference, he Poland is ready to support the peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, President Duda said at a joint press conference with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan.

Duda touched upon the current unstable situation in the region, stating that the Russian aggression against Ukraine is impacting Caucasus as well. He said that the peaceful resolution of conflicts is a priority both for Armenia and the European region.

Duda added he has discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I’ve spoken about that topic with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of COP29. And I’d like to remind that we want the Armenians to live in peace on their land within clear and stable borders. Peace is important, certainly also for the European region, and we are ready to help if needed,” Duda said.

On November 26, National Assembly President Alen Simonyan received Duda. Simonyan thanked the President of Poland for his visit to Armenia and noted that he is glad to host the latter in the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia. The President of Poland in his turn thanked Alen Simonyan for warm reception and underscored that he is impressed by his visit to Armenia and the reached agreements. “I assure you that the Armenian-Polish cooperation will become increasingly closer, bringing Armenia even closer to the European Union,” the President of Poland said.

The two also touched upon the issues on the inter-parliamentary cooperation, the economic topics of bilateral interest, the regional developments, the problem of Armenian captives being held in Azerbaijan and the Armenia-EU relations.

On November 26, Duda also visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

On November 27, a delegation led by Duda visited Yeraskh to participate in a joint patrol with the EU monitoring mission.

