Polish President Visits Armenia

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan briefed Polish President on the latest developments in the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty and the principled positions of the Armenian side during the latter’s visit to Armenia.

Pashinyan said he believes there is a great untapped potential for the development of relations.

The two attached importance to the continuous development and expansion of cooperation between Armenia and Poland in the political, economic, tourism, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The parties emphasized the need to take consistent steps to promote trade and economic ties.

Duda expressed his country’s support for expansion of relations with the EU and implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia, and welcomed the launch of a dialogue with Armenia on visa liberalization.

During a press conference, he Poland is ready to support the peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, President Duda said at a joint press conference with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan.

Duda touched upon the current unstable situation in the region, stating that the Russian aggression against Ukraine is impacting Caucasus as well. He said that the peaceful resolution of conflicts is a priority both for Armenia and the European region.