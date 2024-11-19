Ambassador to India Visits Gwalior

By Arunansh B. Goswam
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
GWALIOR, India — Armenian ambassador to India Dr. Vahagn Afyan and his delegation visited Gwalior to further strengthen ties between India and Armenia, at the invitation of the Scindia Research Centre.
Gwalior is located in the state of Madhya Pradesh, and has strong cultural and defense connections with Armenia. While the former is because of the world-famous Armenian artist late Sarkis Kachadourian, the latter is because of army commander Hakob Petrosyan, who served three late Maharajas of Gwalior, Daulatrao, Jankojirao, and Jayajirao, and commanded the First Brigade of Scindia.
The guests were received by Brigadier S. Mukherjee, commander of the 115 Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army, who has renovated the historic Alijah Club at the Morar Cantonment in Gwalior. Mukherjee has also studied the Armenian presence in Gwalior and installed the portrait of commander Petrosyan in the Officer’s Mess of 115 Infantry Brigade, the Alijah Club. The installation of the portrait of Petrosyan in Gwalior was long a demand of Indo-Armenians.
The original portrait, a beautiful oil painting, in military costume, of the distinguished military commander Hakob Petrosyan, was in the possession of John Michael Reghelini of Agra, a great-grandson of Hakob.