  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
47

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenian Delegation at Gwalior Fort (photo Arunansh B. Goswami)

Ambassador to India Visits Gwalior

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

By Arunansh B. Goswam

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

GWALIOR, India — Armenian ambassador to India Dr. Vahagn Afyan and his delegation visited Gwalior to further strengthen ties between India and Armenia, at the invitation of the Scindia Research Centre.

Brigadier S. Mukherjee greeting the Armenian ambassador H. E. Vahagn Afyan (photo Indian Army)

Gwalior is located in the state of Madhya Pradesh, and has strong cultural and defense connections with Armenia. While the former is because of the world-famous Armenian artist late Sarkis Kachadourian, the latter is because of army commander Hakob Petrosyan, who served three late Maharajas of Gwalior, Daulatrao, Jankojirao, and Jayajirao, and commanded the First Brigade of Scindia.

The guests were received by Brigadier S. Mukherjee, commander of the 115 Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army, who has renovated the historic Alijah Club at the Morar Cantonment in Gwalior. Mukherjee has also studied the Armenian presence in Gwalior and installed the portrait of commander Petrosyan in the Officer’s Mess of 115 Infantry Brigade, the Alijah Club. The installation of the portrait of Petrosyan in Gwalior was long a demand of Indo-Armenians.

The original portrait, a beautiful oil painting, in military costume, of the distinguished military commander Hakob Petrosyan, was in the possession of John Michael Reghelini of Agra, a great-grandson of Hakob.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Mukherjee, the ambassador and author of this article, gave lectures at the Alijah Club on historical relations between India and Armenia and why we should strengthen already friendly relations. The Armenian delegation also had detailed discussions with officers of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force on the burgeoning defense ties between India and Armenia.

There were 30 Armenian families in Gwalior, all of whom were in the military service of the Maharaja of Gwalior. Major Johanness left a fortune of 500,0000 rupees; another, Woskan, returned to his native Yerevan. After the battles of Maharajpore and Punniar in 1843, which resulted in the disbandment of the huge army of the Scindia, most of the Armenians quit Gwalior and gave up their martial occupations. Hakob’s palatial house at Naumahalla in Gwalior, where the Armenian Church was located, was bought by an erstwhile aristocratic Maratha family. Prior to her death, Helen, the widow of Hakob, sent to the Armenian Church at Calcutta and to the Cathedral at Julfa (Ispahan), all the sacred vessels and vestments of great intrinsic value, which had belonged to the Gwalior Armenian Church erected by Hakob.

The Armenian delegation also visited cultural landmarks in Gwalior, including the Jai Vilas Palace of the Scindia Maharajas of Gwalior, who employed several Armenians. The Jai Vilas Palace was built in 1874 in Italian style by a Neapolitan army officer in the service of Jayajirao Scindia, the late Sir Michael Filose, whose ancestor worked along with Hakob Petrosyan. It is famous for its Durbar Hall, a chamber 100 feet long, 50 feet wide, and 40 feet high with several tons of gold used for decoration.

Armenian Delegation at Scindia School (Photo Arunansh B. Goswami)

The delegation also visited one of the best boarding schools in India, the Scindia School (at the historic Gwalior Fort, from whose ramparts 95-minute guns, equal in number to the years of the veteran soldier Hakob Petrosyan, were fired when he passed away), established in 1897, where talks were held for possible student exchange programs between Kolkata’s 196-year-old Armenian School and the Scindia School.

After a sumptuous lunch at the historic school, the delegation visited the Man Singh Palace at the Gwalior fort. Raja Man Singh built this magnificent palace and the Gujri Mahal. The latter housed his famous queen, Mrignayani; it was here that famous Armenian artist Sarkis Kachadourian organized his exhibition of mural paintings. He was supported by Maharaja Jiwajirao M. Scindia of Gwalior in his artistic endeavor. Recently, an exhibition of his Ajanta paintings was organized at the UNESCO World Heritage Center event in New Delhi.

The delegation also visited the Armenian cemetery. In order to preserve this cemetery and convert it into an Indo-Armenian friendship park, the ambassador met the political representative of Gwalior (Member of Legislative Assembly) and Minister of Energy of Madhya Pradesh, Pradhumna Singh Tomar, who has assured the Armenian delegation of support from the government.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

(Arunansh B. Goswami is a lawyer, historian and visiting fellow at the Orbeli Center in Armenia.)

SHARE
Previous Armenian Assembly of America Statement on Senator Markey and Congressman Pallone at COP29
Discover more cities:
India
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.