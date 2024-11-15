Possible Impact of Trump’s Cabinet Selections on US Foreign Policy

Although Trump won’t take office until January 20, his potential appointments already provide valuable insight into his foreign policy direction. While he will have opportunities to clarify his stance through upcoming interviews and his inauguration speech, preliminary information allows us to begin forming ideas about his approach to global affairs. In fact, the future Trump administration is rapidly taking shape, with key foreign policy strategies already emerging. By analyzing the appointments of individuals to various positions and their past statements on specific foreign policy topics, we can gain a clearer understanding of the administration’s potential priorities.

Let’s begin with the potential top diplomat under Trump, who is expected to replace Secretary Blinken early next year. Senator Marco Rubio has been nominated as secretary of state. Rubio advocates a strong stance against China, unwavering support for Israel, and has cultivated a solid relationship with the Armenian community. He has consistently promoted tough policies towards Turkey and Azerbaijan, as reflected in his statements on Twitter. While this may not directly impact the Armenian community or its organizations, Rubio’s general advocacy for hardline foreign policies — against China, Iran, and some Latin American and Asian countries — could shape the administration’s approach.

Pete Hegseth has been nominated as secretary of defense. He is known for his firm stance on Iran, strong pro-Israeli policies in the Middle East, and a hard line on China, often emphasizing the latter’s military expansion as a challenge to US dominance. Regarding Russia, Hegseth has remarked, “I don’t want American intervention pushing deeply into Europe, making [Russia] feel cornered enough to consider the use of nukes.” He has also criticized US expenditures in Afghanistan and Iraq, warning against repeating such strategies in Ukraine.

Congressman Mike Waltz, appointed as National Security Advisor, shares a similarly firm approach toward China and Iran. Meanwhile, John Ratcliffe, set to lead the CIA, has prioritized countering China as a key policy focus.

Tulsi Gabbard, a prominent ostensibly pro-Armenian figure in American politics who visited Artsakh in 2017 and contributed to the All-Armenia Fund, has been chosen to lead the National Intelligence Service. In this role, she will oversee 18 intelligence agencies and serve as the president’s primary intelligence advisor.

Additionally, Robert Kennedy, another ostensibly pro-Armenian figure, is expected to head the Department of Health and Human Services.