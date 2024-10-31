European Parliament Resolution Addresses Azerbaijan and Relations with Armenia

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on October 24 that welcomes the progress made in the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The resolution primarily addresses “the situation in Azerbaijan, violations of human rights and international law, as well as relations with Armenia.” It was supported by 453 members of parliament, with 31 voting against and 89 abstaining.

The resolution includes a series of appeals, particularly directed at the European Union. One of these calls for the cessation of all technical and financial support to Azerbaijan that could contribute to strengthening its military capabilities. Another appeal is addressed to EU member states, urging them to “freeze all exports of military equipment to Azerbaijan.”

The resolution also highlights human rights violations in Azerbaijan. Those who voted in favor believe these violations are “incompatible with hosting COP 29” in Baku.

“EU leaders, particularly European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are strongly encouraged to use COP 29 as an opportunity to remind Azerbaijan of its international obligations and to actively address the human rights situation in the country,” the resolution states.

Since the resolution also addresses Azerbaijan’s relations with Armenia, significant emphasis is placed on conflict resolution and the necessary steps to overcome it.

The European Parliament reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Armenia and Azerbaijan. It expresses solidarity with the resolution of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders, in line with the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.