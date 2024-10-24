  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Remnants by Elyse Semerdjian
Armenian GenocideArts & Culture

Reading the Body: Elyse Semerdjian’s Remnants: Embodied Archives of the Armenian Genocide

by
Christopher Atamian
3
0

Of all the tomes written about the Armenian Genocide, none has had such a profound effect on me than this newest volume by Elyse Semerdjian, Remnants, published in 2023 on Stanford University Press.

Semerdjian is an assistant professor of history at Whitman College, a former Fulbright scholar and one of the most dynamic scholars in the field of Holocaust and Genocide Studies.

The reasons for her book’s impact are multiple. The first simply that I have never been a great fan of traditional dry date-and-place historical accounts, which is what populates much of the field of Armenian Genocide studies. This was of course necessary at first as virtually no descriptions of the Aghed existed until the late Richard Hovannisian came around, followed by other remarkable historians such as Vahakn Dadrian. The tone and tenor of what was researched and how it was presented began to change only in the last few decades with the novel work of a new generation of theorists and historians like Marc Nichanian, Raymond Kevorkian and Denis Donikian — and now Elyse Semerdjian — who analyze the Armenian Genocide through the lens of literature, gender, sexuality, narratology and literary theory. As a result, these scholars arrive at a more nuanced and rich account of how the Medz Yeghern was actually carried out. Using the body as a physical human archive, Semerdjian stretches the boundaries of traditional archival research.

Semerdjian’s book is divided into three parts, appropriately titled “Bodies,” “Skin” and “Bones.” Each chapter within these parts is supplemented by a short, fascinating supplementary entry titled a “remnant,” as in “remnant 1” or “remnant 2.” The latter are as varied as a poster of Genocide-survivor-turned-Hollywood-star from the 1920s Aurora Mardiganian; or Siamanto’s heart-rending poem, “The Dance;” or pictures-cum-analysis of tattoos from different Arab and Bedouin tribes.

“Part I: Bodies” includes at least three fascinating chapters. “Chapter 1: Zabel’s pen: Gender, Body Snatching” uses the work of the Constantinopolitan writer Zabel Yessayan, who had already been sent by the Armenian Patriarch to Adana after the 1909 massacres, to account for the many killed during that precursor to 1915. Yessayan spent time after the Armenian Genocide in Tbilisi writing down the testimonies of survivor after survivor, then repatriated to Soviet Armenia where she was murdered by the local KGB. “Chapter 2: Weaponizing Shame: Dis-Memberment the Armenian Collective Body,” analyzes how Talaat pasha and the other architects of the Armenian Genocide almost literally dismembered the Armenian polity, starting from its “head” during the roundup of intellectuals in 1915, down to the women (and men) who were raped and tortured so that the community would all apart and be unable to reproduce itself, metaphorically and literally. The medical vocabulary that the Turks used when talking about the carnage is itself instructive. Finally, “Chapter 5: ‘Changlings’ and ‘Halflings’” Finding the Armenian Body inside Islamized Child” examines the use of conversion to further destroy the Ottoman Armenian communities. Some may previously know the particularly insidious Ottoman nationalist writer and educator Halide Edib Adivar who placed thousands of Armenian children in Turkish orphanages under the guise of “rescuing” them. Many were forever lost to Turkish families who successfully assimilated them. Of particular interest to many given the recent documentary film “Aurora’s Sunrise,” will be “Chapter 6: Aurora’s Body, Humanitarianism and the Pornography of Suffering.” Aurora Mardiganian, was a beautiful young survivor who was “discovered” by Hollywood and then forced under sometimes insufferable conditions to finish a film titled “The Auction of Souls.” The documentary recreation of her experience during the Armenian Genocide helped the Near East Foundation raise the equivalent of billions of dollars in today’s money and save a generation of Armenian orphans, but Mardiganian died in obscurity and poverty.

Elyse Semerdjian

Without going into detail about Semerdjian’s thesis, for fear of turning the current review into a long synopsis, I would only comment that I too have always been fascinated by the will to shock through the use of still or moving images. This includes the release of Holocaust footage of emaciated Jews on the death’s doorstep after WWII or recently of some of the more disturbing images of Palestinian deaths in Gaza, as if repeating to display them would somehow make viewers more sensitive to human tragedy. Quite to the contrary, as Susan Sontag convincingly argues in “On Photography,” the repetition of war photography has acted as a kind of vaccination against the horrors being shown, perhaps one might think as a form of defense mechanism. When combined with the scopophilic and sexualized pleasure derived from looking at a person or object, used by feminist scholars such as Laura Mulvey to describe the male gaze in Hollywood cinema in objectifying the female body, one gets an approximate idea of what the sometimes lurid images of naked crucified Armenian women in “Auction of the Soul’s” actually achieved, in tandem with sensitizing American audiences to the horrors of 1915.

In Part II of Remnants, Semerdjian continues her analysis with brio. “Chapter 8: Wounded Whiteness: Branded Captives from the Old West to the Ottoman East” takes a geographical time out to compare the use of body and face tattoos by Native American tribes on captured Anglo colonizers with those that Bedouin and Arab tribes inscribed onto Armenian women in their new state of slavery. The case of Olive Oates, a white woman who escaped from her captives provides a particularly interesting example, because she learned the language of her captors and even expressed the desire to return to them. Semerdjian points out that in both cases, tattooing was often considered a mark of honor for the women by the tribes who practiced this art. As is the case today when people voluntarily tattoo themselves, tattooing at the time was also considered beautiful by the tribes, apart from being a way to brand their human chattel. Be that as it may, in “Chapter 9 : Removing the ‘Brand of Shame,’ Rehabilitating Armenian Skin,” and in a “remnant” on the use of carbonic acid, Semerdjian shows that for most Armenian women the tattoos constituted a mark of ignominy during and after the Armenian Genocide. Here Semerdjian references the work of another brilliant scholar in the field of Ottoman Armenian studies, MIT professor Lerna Ekmekçioglu, who points out that the women’s shame was partly unfounded as it was not always shared by other Armenians: “We have little information about how everyday Armenians felt about the formerly captive women bearing tribal tattoos. One of the few scholars to address this historical lacuna is Lerna Ekmekçioglu, who argues that as shameful as marked skin may have been for some, ‘the tattoos that many bore on their faces and hands (and Arab and Kurdish tradition) did not necessarily leave them unmarriageable.’ In her reading of International Red Cross archives, Armenian memoirs, and dairies, Ekmekçioglu has found that at an institutional level, Armenian relief organizations did not view the tattoos as stigmatizing and warranting exclusion from the reconstituted postwar Armenian community.”

Finally in the last part of Remnants, Semerdjian analyzes the Armenian equivalent of WWII concentration camps, namely the fields of now petrified and sometimes whole bones and skulls found in the Syrian desert of Der Zor. Like other brave Armenians who have made the trip to Syria for this purpose, Semerdjian, whose family is Syrian-Armenian, travelled there to witness what I see as the “negative” evidence of the Armenian Genocide if you will, negative in the sense of a photo negative or something that is missing, given the actual absence of bodies and proper burial makers for the hundreds of thousands of Armenians who perished there.

The last chapter in the book — “Bone Memory: Community, Ritual and Memory Work in the Syrian Desert” delves deep into the pain that Semerdjian experienced during the visit she made there with a Turkish colleague who, by expressing sincere feelings of mourning for the departed Armenian souls, may have helped her psychic wounds to heal. The recent ethnic cleansing imposed on Armenians in Artsakh by the evil tripartite governmental alliance of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia — which came on the heels of this tome’s publication — has of course reopened the wounds that Semerdjian’s work and methodology may otherwise have helped to heal for Armenians around the world.

Semerdjian’s book should be on every Holocaust and Genocide curriculum globally, given its innovative findings and methodology. Her next work, according to the author, will examine in more detail the sexual violence done to men young and old during the Genocide. Discussing the violence done to the native Aztec and Maya tribes in the Americas, the writer Julia Alvarez has elsewhere urged everyone to remember that — divisions of race, ethnicity and religions to the contrary — at base we all belong to one human race that emerged out of Africa some two million years ago. In this vein, I would ask everyone to stare long and hard at the breathtakingly beautiful face on the cover of Remnants, which belongs to survivor Loutfie Bilemdjian: she might just as easily be Polynesian or Native American as Armenian, with her expressive dark eyes, full lips and high cheekbones.

Reading Semerdjian’s work is not easy because she goes beyond simple facts and figures and centuries-old recriminations to a much more central physical place. Her findings and analyses hit the reader in the gut, as all truly good writing should. Semerdjian also carefully avoids the type of racist anti-Turkish statements that would blanket a whole population that was not directly responsible for the murder and dispossession of the Armenian people in 1915-1923. Remnants is a bracing remember of man’s inhumanity towards man, but also a cautionary tale. There are reasons for the violence that people inflict one each other. If we understand why and how such violence is carried out, first in the mind of the perpetrators and then on the bodies of their innocent victims, perhaps we may perhaps find a way of circumventing it in the future.

Order Elyse Semerdjian’s Remnants at  www.thriftbooks.com/w/remnants-embodied-archives-of-the-armenian-genocide/37271489/#edition=65276758&idiq=54022486

