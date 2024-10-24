Istanbul Armenian Group Hosts Zulal Concert to Raise Funds for Schools

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Society of Istanbul Armenians on Friday, October 4, organized a concert featuring the award-winning acapella trio Zulal, in support of Istanbul’s Armenian-language schools.

The program took place at the First Parish Unitarian Sanctuary in Arlington.

The three members of Zulal are Teni Apelian, Anais Alexandra Tekerian and Yeraz Markarian. The trio brings their intricate harmonies to the old songs of Armenian villages, with a modern twist. Their most recent album is “By the Shepherd’s Clock,” released in 2023.

At the Arlington program, the songs they performed were from different parts of Western Armenia, including Van, Palu and Sassoun.

The event was chaired by Aida Yavshayan, chair of the Society of Istanbul Armenians of Boston, with committee, with event co-chairs Arto Kurkjian and Mardik Merdinian. Other members in the planning committee include Manouk Akmezikian, Nektar Ashjian, Suzy Gigiyan, Miran Guler, Hrach Ucuzian and Berc Yildirim.

According to Yavshayan, the mission of the organization is to provide an annual scholarship and financial aid to students who attend Armenian schools in Istanbul Over the years, the group has donated tens of thousands of dollars to these students.