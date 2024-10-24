  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
43

Week

Latest articles of the week
The acapella trio Zulal performs. (Photo Credit: Arev Kaligian)
Arts & CultureCommunityInternational

Istanbul Armenian Group Hosts Zulal Concert to Raise Funds for Schools

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
24
0

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Society of Istanbul Armenians on Friday, October 4, organized a concert featuring the award-winning acapella trio Zulal, in support of Istanbul’s Armenian-language schools.

The program took place at the First Parish Unitarian Sanctuary in Arlington.

The three members of Zulal are Teni Apelian, Anais Alexandra Tekerian and Yeraz Markarian. The trio brings their intricate harmonies to the old songs of Armenian villages, with a modern twist. Their most recent album is “By the Shepherd’s Clock,” released in 2023.

The members of Zulal as well as committee members and supporters (Photo Credit: Arev Kaligian)

At the Arlington program, the songs they performed were from different parts of Western Armenia, including Van, Palu and Sassoun.

The event was chaired by Aida Yavshayan, chair of the Society of Istanbul Armenians of Boston, with committee, with event co-chairs Arto Kurkjian and Mardik Merdinian. Other members in the planning committee include Manouk Akmezikian, Nektar Ashjian, Suzy Gigiyan, Miran Guler, Hrach Ucuzian and Berc Yildirim.

According to Yavshayan, the mission of the organization is to provide an annual scholarship and financial aid to students who attend Armenian schools in Istanbul Over the years, the group has donated tens of thousands of dollars to these students.

Aida Yavshayan and Mardik Merdinian (Photo Credit: Arev Kaligian)

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Yavshayan said currently there are 16 Armenian schools in Turkey, all in Istanbul, and five that are high schools. Each is affiliated with an Armenian foundation and depends on it.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous ECHR Rules Turkey Violated Right to Fair Trial of 10 Judges and Prosecutors
Next Annual Reconfiguration of Heritage Park Abstract Sculpture Takes Place
Discover more cities:
TurkeyUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.