Annual Reconfiguration of Heritage Park Abstract Sculpture Takes Place

BOSTON — The Abstract Sculpture’s annual reconfiguration took place on Sunday, October 13 at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston. The two halves of the split rhomboid dodecahedron were pulled apart by a crane and reconfigured to create a new sculptural shape, symbolic of a new life. The reconfiguration tells the story of all who pulled away or were forced to pull away from their country of origin and came to these Massachusetts shores, establishing themselves in new and different ways. The Abstract Sculpture is dedicated to lives lost during the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 and all genocides.

The Park’s Charles and Doreen Bilezikian Endowed Fund supports the annual reconfiguration. A&A Industries, Anahid and Aurelian Mardiros, owners fabricate the Abstract Sculpture, their generous gift-in-kind. Aurelian Mardiros and Gary Mardiros oversee the annual reconfiguration done by Jerry Rigging Corp together with William Martin who, on behalf of the Foundation, coordinates the event and Don Tellalian, AIA, the Park’s architect/designer.

“The Park has been a brilliant addition to the new Boston with its giant modern sculpture that gets reshaped every spring into a new form as the Globe stated, it celebrates ‘how public art becomes a part of the city, both permanent and alive,’” commented Stephen Kurkjian, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist, former editor of the Boston Globe and author, “…measuring up to the promise each of us makes in living or working in Boston – you are part of this city’s great history and expected to honor and contribute to it… And this is the kind of pledge that I see that the Armenian Heritage Park made to itself and to those who supported its drive from the outset.”

To learn more about the park, visit ArmenianHeritagePark.org.