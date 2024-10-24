  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
43

Week

Latest articles of the week
National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia at San Lazzaro
Arts & CultureInternational

A Symphonic Tribute to Two Icons of Armenian Musical Culture in Venice

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
2
0

VENICE, Italy — On a rainy autumn evening, the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia offered a memorable evening in the heart of Venice, at the Monastery of the Mechitarist Congregation, on the island of San Lazzaro, in Venice.

National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia at San Lazzaro

The concert celebrated two important anniversaries: the 275th anniversary of the death of Abbot Mechitar, founder of the Congregation, and the centenary of the birth of Charles Aznavour, the famous Armenian-French singer-songwriter.

Fr. Hamazasp Kechichian

In a packed church, Fr. Hamazasp Kechichian opened the evening with a warm welcoming speech, laying the foundations for the harmonization of Armenian sacred music with French chanson.

Tenor Sipan Olah

The first part of the program began with a selection of works by Komitas Vardapet, whose compositions capture the essence of Armenian folk and liturgical music. Pieces such as Garun a, Shushiki, and the touching Krunk were performed with great precision and sensitivity. Violinist Astghik Vardanyan performed a moving solo in Krunk. Komitas’ “Patriarchal Blessing” from the Divine Liturgy brought the audience to deep reflection.

Violinist Astghik Vardanyan

After a short intermission, the second part began with a special tribute to Charles Aznavour. An “Aznavour Medley” was performed for the first time in Europe, followed by some of his greatest hits. Soprano Hayarpi Yeghikyan and tenor Sipan Olah gave powerful interpretations of pieces such as Que c’est triste Venise and Pour toi Arménie, breathing new life into these timeless songs.

Tenor Sipan Olah

The enthusiasm of the audience rewarded the artists, confirming the success of the evening.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Annual Reconfiguration of Heritage Park Abstract Sculpture Takes Place
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaItaly
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.