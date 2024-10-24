A Symphonic Tribute to Two Icons of Armenian Musical Culture in Venice

VENICE, Italy — On a rainy autumn evening, the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia offered a memorable evening in the heart of Venice, at the Monastery of the Mechitarist Congregation, on the island of San Lazzaro, in Venice.

The concert celebrated two important anniversaries: the 275th anniversary of the death of Abbot Mechitar, founder of the Congregation, and the centenary of the birth of Charles Aznavour, the famous Armenian-French singer-songwriter.

In a packed church, Fr. Hamazasp Kechichian opened the evening with a warm welcoming speech, laying the foundations for the harmonization of Armenian sacred music with French chanson.

The first part of the program began with a selection of works by Komitas Vardapet, whose compositions capture the essence of Armenian folk and liturgical music. Pieces such as Garun a, Shushiki, and the touching Krunk were performed with great precision and sensitivity. Violinist Astghik Vardanyan performed a moving solo in Krunk. Komitas’ “Patriarchal Blessing” from the Divine Liturgy brought the audience to deep reflection.

After a short intermission, the second part began with a special tribute to Charles Aznavour. An “Aznavour Medley” was performed for the first time in Europe, followed by some of his greatest hits. Soprano Hayarpi Yeghikyan and tenor Sipan Olah gave powerful interpretations of pieces such as Que c’est triste Venise and Pour toi Arménie, breathing new life into these timeless songs.

The enthusiasm of the audience rewarded the artists, confirming the success of the evening.