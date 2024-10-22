Congressional Human Rights Commission Hearing Adds to Record of Artsakh Ethnic Cleansing, Aliyev Genocidal Repression

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, led by Co-Chairs Chris Smith (R-NJ) and James McGovern (D-MA), held a hearing on “Human Rights in Azerbaijan Since the Fall of Nagorno-Karabakh,” coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Azerbaijan’s military assault on the entirety of Artsakh, on Thursday, September 19, 2024. This marked the Commission’s third such hearing this Congress.
“We want to especially thank Co-Chairs Jim McGovern and Chris Smith, and the entire Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, who kept the focus on the ongoing genocide of indigenous Christian Armenians as well as the shameful trend of deteriorating human rights globally,” said Assembly Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian.
Co-Chair Smith (R-NJ) shared remarks on the “human rights violations committed by Azerbaijan” and the importance of the U.S to “do far more than it has done to try to mitigate the horrific ongoing pervasive human rights abuses committed by Baku.”
“This is the one-year anniversary of the fall of Artsakh, and all of us grieve over what has happened in plain sight with very little pushback by the international community, including the US,” continued Rep. Smith. “Very few Armenians remain in Nagorno-Karabakh, but we are concerned deeply for the political prisoners and prisoners of war held by the government of Azerbaijan.” Rep. Smith also highlighted the high priority of protecting Armenian cultural heritage and upholding the right of return for the Armenians of Artsakh.
Commission Member Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA) noted that the hearing was an “opportunity to continue to shed light on the violations of the injustices that have been taking place for years as a result of Azerbaijan’s government and its president.”
“The government of Azerbaijan must be held accountable for its crimes and violations of human rights…including ethnic cleansing and forced displacement,” continued Rep. Costa, who emphasized that the US Administration needs to “double its efforts” with the peace process.