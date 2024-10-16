  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
42

Week

Latest articles of the week
Singer Tatev
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureCommunity

Singer Tatev’s Bilingual Song Marks Collaboration with Tigran Hamasyan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
33
0

NEW YORK — Eclectic singer Tatev Yeghiazaryan, who uses only her first name professionally, on October 7 debuted the video for her new song, Transhumanoids, a bilingual (English and Armenian), a song that has been in the making for the past 3 years her producer, Campblicated and the jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan.

According to an article by Janice Onanian McMahon, Transhumanoids are beings that operate at more highly evolved levels of bio-technical synthesis, representing the future of human consciousness at its highest potential. The Transhumanoids project envisions a world based on the more complex and less-understood sciences of regeneration, preservation, and rejuvenation as opposed to the more mechanistic and formulaic scientific practices that have been productive in more industrial settings; a world in which humanity works in a partnership relationship with nature rather than dominant one. This future vision can only be realized via raised levels of consciousnesses through love and music and through sciences that learn from nature, such as biomimicry, microfluidics, and material ecology.

Much of this vision is inspired by realizations of Tatev’s near death experience in her youth, Campblicated’s continuous experience with medical technology and Dr. Neri Oxman’s incredible work. Within this positive framework, technology can be regarded as a gift to mankind rather than its oppressor, as life-enhancer rather than soul-destroyer, and as partner rather than controller.

Tatev is an electric songster, a film composer and performer whose music and voice feel right at home in rock, jazz, soul, Armenian folk, classical and pop. Tatev’s name means “Give Wings” in her native Armenian, which inspires her body of work that upholds the liberating prophecy of her name.

A multidisciplinary arts entrepreneur, translator and activist, Tatev was born in post-soviet Armenia in 1987. She immigrated to America in 2003, where she received a full scholarship to NJPAC’s Jazz For Teens program, followed by her classical piano, voice and jazz studies at William Paterson University.

Her professional experience includes work at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, leading songwriting and recording workshops at TUMO in Yerevan and over twelve years of live performances throughout the U.S. and abroad. She has performed with Tigran Hamasyan, Grammy-nominated Arto Tunçboyacian and Benito Gonzalez.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

She has performed at Festival Internacional de Jazz de Punta del Este. Tatev was a music ambassador at OneBeat Colombia in 2019 and a YoungArts composer’s grant recipient whose vocal arrangement for the “Sounds of Sevan” project became the winner at the London International Motion Pictures Awards.

Tatev’s musical influences, belief in the universality of sound, inspirations from fables, languages, enlightened peoples and connections to Mother Nature weave a rich and genre-fluid career path.

Tatev is a provocateur against stagnancy, irrational biases, and patriarchal and imperialist movements around the world. Her unique approach to life employs the senses, language, dance, oral traditions and simple daily acts like cooking as integral parts of expanding the mind. She believes that with curiosity, acceptance and understanding we can work to alleviate individual and universal suffering.

Singer Tatev

This year, she plans to repatriate to Armenia in November. As she explained, “In 2019 I was invited to teach at TUMO in Yerevan and was so moved and inspired by the kids, by TUMO and how its run and by how creatively and emotionally fulfilled I felt afterwards, that about 8-9 months ago I applied to i-Gorts in Armenia with hopes of being chosen to go to Armenia to help in the educational system in any way I could with creating new curriculums — particularly for schools in the provinces outside of Yerevan and to help ignite a cultural and creative re-birth. This would be a government fellowship program for just a year and with minimal pay ( basically I would be volunteering), but instead, Anna who works for i-Gorts and acts as the connector throughout different institutions in Armenia, showed my resume to the Symphony Orchestra of Yerevan, which is additionally funded by Keron Foundation, and they showed great interest in hiring me for at least 3 years to become their artistic planner and project manager.”

She added, about Transhumanoids, “Throughout our civilizations — all civilizations across the globe — artists and creatives have been the most dangerous enemies against oppression of all and any kind, which is why during genocides — yes including the Armenian genocide — the writers, composers, astronomers, mathematicians and poets are the first ones to be killed or exiled.”

The video for Transhumanoids is available on Youtube.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Recipe Corner: Zarouhi Sharafian’s Armenian Geragoor
Next Chahinian’s and Şekeryan’s Books Chosen as Der Mugrdechian SAS Outstanding Book Award
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.