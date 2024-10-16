Singer Tatev’s Bilingual Song Marks Collaboration with Tigran Hamasyan

NEW YORK — Eclectic singer Tatev Yeghiazaryan, who uses only her first name professionally, on October 7 debuted the video for her new song, Transhumanoids, a bilingual (English and Armenian), a song that has been in the making for the past 3 years her producer, Campblicated and the jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan.

According to an article by Janice Onanian McMahon, Transhumanoids are beings that operate at more highly evolved levels of bio-technical synthesis, representing the future of human consciousness at its highest potential. The Transhumanoids project envisions a world based on the more complex and less-understood sciences of regeneration, preservation, and rejuvenation as opposed to the more mechanistic and formulaic scientific practices that have been productive in more industrial settings; a world in which humanity works in a partnership relationship with nature rather than dominant one. This future vision can only be realized via raised levels of consciousnesses through love and music and through sciences that learn from nature, such as biomimicry, microfluidics, and material ecology.

Much of this vision is inspired by realizations of Tatev’s near death experience in her youth, Campblicated’s continuous experience with medical technology and Dr. Neri Oxman’s incredible work. Within this positive framework, technology can be regarded as a gift to mankind rather than its oppressor, as life-enhancer rather than soul-destroyer, and as partner rather than controller.

Tatev is an electric songster, a film composer and performer whose music and voice feel right at home in rock, jazz, soul, Armenian folk, classical and pop. Tatev’s name means “Give Wings” in her native Armenian, which inspires her body of work that upholds the liberating prophecy of her name.

A multidisciplinary arts entrepreneur, translator and activist, Tatev was born in post-soviet Armenia in 1987. She immigrated to America in 2003, where she received a full scholarship to NJPAC’s Jazz For Teens program, followed by her classical piano, voice and jazz studies at William Paterson University.

Her professional experience includes work at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, leading songwriting and recording workshops at TUMO in Yerevan and over twelve years of live performances throughout the U.S. and abroad. She has performed with Tigran Hamasyan, Grammy-nominated Arto Tunçboyacian and Benito Gonzalez.