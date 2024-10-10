Tekeyan Cultural Association Holds Successful Convention and Abaka Newspaper Banquet in Montreal

The chapters also include various special artistic or creative groups, such as the Mher Megerdchian Theatrical Group of Greater New York and at the Pasadena-Glendale Chapter, the Azad Pem Theatrical Group and the Tekeyan Youth Band.

Reports were presented on the maintenance and renovations of the various Tekeyan centers, including the Baikar Building in Watertown, Mass., the Beshgeturian Center in Altadena, Calif., the Tekeyan Center in Montreal, and the Tekeyan Center in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

The report about the Beshgeturian Center’s extensive renovations and income-producing efforts was prepared by Chairman of the Beshgeturian Administrative Body (Khnamagal) Ara Babayan, but as he could not be present, it was read by TCA West Coast Executive Secretary Mayda Kuredjian.

Jack Alexanian announced the Nominations Committee’s three candidates for the three one-year-term renewable seats on the TCA Central Board. Ara Babayan of Los Angeles was elected as a new Central Board member, while current board members Arto Manoukian of Montreal and Carl Bardakian of Los Angeles were reelected.

Hagop Vartivarian read the various statements of commendation of the Resolutions Committee and after reminiscing about Dicran Simsarian, announced that the TCA chapter winning this year’s Simsarian Award, in recognition of its productive activities over the prior year, was the Metro Los Angeles Chapter. Chapter chairman Bardakian expressed his gratitude and noted he and several other chapter members had family connections to Simsarian.

Unveiling Dr. Gundjian’s Investiture Photo

After the meetings concluded, the unveiling by TCA Montreal Chapter Chairman Noubar Babikian took place of a photo of the investiture of Dr. Gundjian as a Member of the Order of Canada on October 22, 2023, taken at the official ceremony at Rideau Hall, Ottawa. This is the highest civilian honor in the Canadian Honors System. The citation recognizes his half-century of efforts to lay the foundations of today’s Canadian Armenian community, including the spearheading of the efforts to found the Alex Manoogian School, the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Montreal and its center, and the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Canada, as well as his service over a decade as vice president of the Armenian General Benevolent Union.

TCA delegates and friends gathered at the unveiling of the photo on the ground floor of the Montreal Tekeyan Center, where Dr. Gundjian gave a moving speech about the early days of the Canadian Armenian community and his work together with members of the Tekeyan Cultural Association and the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party.

Banquet Program

During the evening of October 5, a banquet under the auspices of Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan, the Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of Canada and Ambassador of Armenia to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan at the Tekeyan Center in Montreal celebrated both the 49th anniversary of the trilingual newspaper Abaka, published by TCA, and the TCA Convention. The congratulatory words of the Primate were read by Fr. Komitas Mirzakhanyan, of Holy Cross Armenian Church of Laval, Canada.

TCA Montreal Executive Secretary Salpi Margossian spoke words of welcome to the more than 200 guests who completely filled the Dr. Haroutiun and Sima Arzoumanian Hall. Abaka editor Avedis Bakkalian spoke about the role of the Armenian media and Abaka in particular while Dr. Gundjian spoke about the origins and significance of Abaka for the Canadian-Armenian community as well as the activities of TCA in North America and beyond.

The Simsarian Award trophy was formally presented to the representatives of the TCA Metro Los Angeles chapter by TCA Montreal Chapter Chairman Noubar Babikian in front of the large crowd of guests, while Dr. Hrayr Der Kevorkian bestowed upon Avedis Djihanian a plaque in recognition of his long service to TCA [as well as to the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party. He had for many years been chairman of the TCA Montreal Chapter as well as an active member, and he also served on the Canadian-Armenian Diocesan Council. Djihanian in particular provided significant financial support towards the renovation of the Berdzor Tekeyan School in Artsakh and founded a scholarship program for Armenians pursuing university education in Armenia.

Several Canadian political figures were present at the banquet, including André A. Morin, deputy of Acadie in the National Assembly of Quebec, Emmanuella Lambropoulos, MP for Saint-Laurent (federal deputy), and Mary Deros, City Councilor of Parc Extension. Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, deputy of Chomedey in the National Assembly of Quebec, could not be present but was represented by Hilda Tursucuyan.

Silva Amadouni served as the master of ceremonies for the musical program. The musical program for the evening was under the artistic direction of Samuel Keuchguerian (who also played kanun during the evening’s performances). The combination of traditional Armenian music with jazz stylings made for a entertaining combination, enriched by the beautiful voices of soprano Sasha Djihanian and tenor Manuel Ashekian. Band director Arden Arapyan performed on the piano and provided musical direction, while the other instrumentalists included Alexandre Le Blanc on double bass (contrabass), saxophonist Samuel Blais, and Sacha Daoud as drummer. Aline Iradian was the stage decorator and Jano Arabatlian ran the audio system.

The evening ended with the audience transported to Armenia, standing on their feet to join in singing Edgar Hovhannisyan’s Yerevan, Erebouni. Reinvigorated, Tekeyan delegates and Central Board members then returned to their homes, ready to continue their mission of promoting Armenian language and culture and maintaining ties with our far-flung diaspora and homeland.