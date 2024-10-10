  TOP STORIES WEEK   41
 

Tekeyan Cultural Association delegates outside the Tekeyan Center of Montreal
Arts & CultureCommunity

Tekeyan Cultural Association Holds Successful Convention and Abaka Newspaper Banquet in Montreal

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
4
0

MONTREAL — The Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA)’s successful 37th convention at the Tekeyan Center in Montreal on October 4-5 concluded with a capacity crowd at a banquet which also celebrated the 49th anniversary of the Montreal-based Abaka trilingual newspaper.

Delegates assembled for the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada 37th convention at the Montreal Tekeyan Center on October 5 (photo by Photo Crystal, Berdj Merdjanian)

TCA delegates and Central Board members arrived for a reception at the Tekeyan Center on Friday evening, October 4, from various parts of the United States, including Boston, Detroit, various areas of greater Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. While a convention had been held at the end of 2022 via Zoom, this was the first time that many TCA members had a chance to see one another in person after the height of the Covid pandemic. As a result of months of preparation, the Montreal TCA executive and local members ensured that the convention would begin in a warm welcoming atmosphere.

Formal Sessions

Over 40 delegates assembled Saturday morning, October 5 and a rollcall confirmed the participation of representatives of 7 chapters plus TCA Central Board members. The sessions lasted till 4 p.m., with several brief breaks.

Dr. Arshavir Gundjian speaking at the evening banquet

TCA Central Board President Dr. Arshavir Gundjian served as the chairman of the convention. He spoke words of welcome, asked for a moment of silence in memory of TCA members who had passed away in the last few years (including former presidents Edmond Azadian and Haroutiun Arzoumanian) and announced the members of the Dikran Simsarian Award and Resolutions Committee (Jack Alexanian of Detroit, Rita Balyozian of Boston, and Noubar Babikian of Montreal), as well as of a nominating committee for Central Board positions (Hagop Vartivarian of New Jersey, Sargis Gavlakian of Boston and Berdj Kokorian of Montreal).

A printed report of CB activities in the 2023-24 period was summarized by Executive Director Aram Arkun. It included events the CB sponsored, legal matters, numerous fundraising and philanthropic programs aimed at helping Armenians in crisis in Syria, Lebanon, Artsakh and Armenia, and the Dr. Noubar Berberian Scholarship program.

The ongoing financial support of the newspapers Azg in Armenia, Baikar, the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, Abaka, Nor Ashkharh of Athens, Greece, and Zartonk of Beirut, represent one of its most significant community services, along with the support of the Prague-based magazine Orer for the last four years. The CB also sponsored the publication of several books.

Dr. Gundjian spoke about the purchase of an outstanding minority share in the TCA property at 20/3 Goghpatsi Street in Yerevan, which now means the entire building, serving as offices for the Yerevan representation of the TCA Central Board as well as for the newspaper Azg, is owned by TCA.

As Central Board Treasurer Maro Bedrosian was unable to attend, her report on the status of the TCA portfolio was delivered by Central Board Vice President Kevork Marashlian. In her report, she noted that fears of recession in 2023 were misguided, with a rollercoaster ride ending in an impressive reversal in the fourth quarter. Consequently, the portfolio both increased in value and also provided the necessary funds for all TCA operations.

Marashlian also reported on financial activities in 2023.

Central Board Assistant Secretary Mihran Toumajan read Bedrosian’s report on the Sponsor a Teacher program, which, launched in 2001, is one of the most successful ongoing programs of TCA. Serving as the chairman of the project since its inception, Bedrosian reported that funds raised in 2023 in the US and Canada, were distributed to 350 teachers and workers of the four Tekeyan-sponsored schools in Armenia and the staff of the Tekeyan school which was unfortunately evacuated from Berdzor, Artsakh, in the aftermath of the war of 2020.

Tekeyan chapter representatives then each presented reports on their varied activities, including Rita Balyozian of Boston, Diana Alexanian of Detroit, Raffi Kelechian of Los Angeles, Sevan Deirbadrossian of Metro Los Angeles, Tsolig Moughalian of Montreal, Hilda Hartounian of Greater New York, Siran Oknayan of Pasadena-Glendale, and Vahe Hovsepian of Philadelphia. Central Board member Arto Manoukian of Montreal spoke about the special TCA trip to Egypt in 2024.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The chapters also include various special artistic or creative groups, such as the Mher Megerdchian Theatrical Group of Greater New York and at the Pasadena-Glendale Chapter, the Azad Pem Theatrical Group and the Tekeyan Youth Band.

Reports were presented on the maintenance and renovations of the various Tekeyan centers, including the Baikar Building in Watertown, Mass., the Beshgeturian Center in Altadena, Calif., the Tekeyan Center in Montreal, and the Tekeyan Center in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

The report about the Beshgeturian Center’s extensive renovations and income-producing efforts was prepared by Chairman of the Beshgeturian Administrative Body (Khnamagal) Ara Babayan, but as he could not be present, it was read by TCA West Coast Executive Secretary Mayda Kuredjian.

Jack Alexanian announced the Nominations Committee’s three candidates for the three one-year-term renewable seats on the TCA Central Board. Ara Babayan of Los Angeles was elected as a new Central Board member, while current board members Arto Manoukian of Montreal and Carl Bardakian of Los Angeles were reelected.

From left, Mihran Toumajan, Shahnour Hovsepian, Sevan Deirbadrossian and Carl Bardakian of the Metro Los Angeles Chapter receive the Simsarian Trophy at the evening banquet

Hagop Vartivarian read the various statements of commendation of the Resolutions Committee and after reminiscing about Dicran Simsarian, announced that the TCA chapter winning this year’s Simsarian Award, in recognition of its productive activities over the prior year, was the Metro Los Angeles Chapter. Chapter chairman Bardakian expressed his gratitude and noted he and several other chapter members had family connections to Simsarian.

Unveiling Dr. Gundjian’s Investiture Photo

After the meetings concluded, the unveiling by TCA Montreal Chapter Chairman Noubar Babikian took place of a photo of the investiture of Dr. Gundjian as a Member of the Order of Canada on October 22, 2023, taken at the official ceremony at Rideau Hall, Ottawa. This is the highest civilian honor in the Canadian Honors System. The citation recognizes his half-century of efforts to lay the foundations of today’s Canadian Armenian community, including the spearheading of the efforts to found the Alex Manoogian School, the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Montreal and its center, and the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Canada, as well as his service over a decade as vice president of the Armenian General Benevolent Union.

Unveiling of the investiture photograph of Dr. Arshavir Gundjian at the Tekeyan Center by Montreal Tekeyan Chapter Chairman Noubar Babikian, left, and Dr. Gundjian, with Mrs. Nadia Gundjian further right

TCA delegates and friends gathered at the unveiling of the photo on the ground floor of the Montreal Tekeyan Center, where Dr. Gundjian gave a moving speech about the early days of the Canadian Armenian community and his work together with members of the Tekeyan Cultural Association and the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party.

Tekeyan delegates gathered around the investiture photograph of Dr. Arshavir Gundjian at the Tekeyan Center of Montreal

Banquet Program

During the evening of October 5, a banquet under the auspices of Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan, the Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of Canada and Ambassador of Armenia to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan at the Tekeyan Center in Montreal celebrated both the 49th anniversary of the trilingual newspaper Abaka, published by TCA, and the TCA Convention. The congratulatory words of the Primate were read by Fr. Komitas Mirzakhanyan, of Holy Cross Armenian Church of Laval, Canada.

TCA Montreal Executive Secretary Salpi Margossian

TCA Montreal Executive Secretary Salpi Margossian spoke words of welcome to the more than 200 guests who completely filled the Dr. Haroutiun and Sima Arzoumanian Hall. Abaka editor Avedis Bakkalian spoke about the role of the Armenian media and Abaka in particular while Dr. Gundjian spoke about the origins and significance of Abaka for the Canadian-Armenian community as well as the activities of TCA in North America and beyond.

Abaka editor Avedis Bakkalian

The Simsarian Award trophy was formally presented to the representatives of the TCA Metro Los Angeles chapter by TCA Montreal Chapter Chairman Noubar Babikian in front of the large crowd of guests, while Dr. Hrayr Der Kevorkian bestowed upon Avedis Djihanian a plaque in recognition of his long service to TCA [as well as to the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party. He had for many years been chairman of the TCA Montreal Chapter as well as an active member, and he also served on the Canadian-Armenian Diocesan Council. Djihanian in particular provided significant financial support towards the renovation of the Berdzor Tekeyan School in Artsakh and founded a scholarship program for Armenians pursuing university education in Armenia.

From left, Noubar Babikian, Arsaluys Djihanian, Dr. Hrayr Der Kevorkian, Avedis Djihanian holding his recognition plaque, and Ara Balian

Several Canadian political figures were present at the banquet, including André A. Morin, deputy of Acadie in the National Assembly of Quebec, Emmanuella Lambropoulos, MP for Saint-Laurent (federal deputy), and Mary Deros, City Councilor of Parc Extension. Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, deputy of Chomedey in the National Assembly of Quebec, could not be present but was represented by Hilda Tursucuyan.

André A. Morin, deputy of Acadie in the National Assembly of Quebec, at the Tekeyan banquet

Silva Amadouni served as the master of ceremonies for the musical program. The musical program for the evening was under the artistic direction of Samuel Keuchguerian (who also played kanun during the evening’s performances). The combination of traditional Armenian music with jazz stylings made for a entertaining combination, enriched by the beautiful voices of soprano Sasha Djihanian and tenor Manuel Ashekian. Band director Arden Arapyan performed on the piano and provided musical direction, while the other instrumentalists included Alexandre Le Blanc on double bass (contrabass), saxophonist Samuel Blais, and Sacha Daoud as drummer. Aline Iradian was the stage decorator and Jano Arabatlian ran the audio system.

Silva Amadouni, the master of ceremonies for the musical program

The evening ended with the audience transported to Armenia, standing on their feet to join in singing Edgar Hovhannisyan’s Yerevan, Erebouni. Reinvigorated, Tekeyan delegates and Central Board members then returned to their homes, ready to continue their mission of promoting Armenian language and culture and maintaining ties with our far-flung diaspora and homeland.

1 of 2
From left, Arden Arapyan, Samuel Keuchkerian, soprano Sasha Djihanian and her young daughter, drummer Sacha Daoud, tenor Manuel Ashekian, saxophonist Samuel Blais, and Tekeyan Cultural Association Montreal Executive Secretary Salpi Margossian
From left, soprano Sasha Djihanian, Alexandre Le Blanc on double bass (contrabass), and tenor Manuel Ashekian

