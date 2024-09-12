  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
37

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Pashinyan to Represent Armenia at BRICS Summit

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
65
0

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenia will be represented at BRICS summit by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his Spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan has confirmed.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan confirmed earlier this week that Armenia will participate in the summit to be held in Kazan October 22-24.

BRICS, originally formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, aims to bring together the world’s most important emerging economies, as well as act as a political and economic counterbalance to wealthier nations in the West.

The group of countries expanded earlier this year to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia was invited to join, though the Kingdom is yet to do that.

The group’s further enlargement could be discussed during the summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22-24. Malaysia, Thailand and Azerbaijan are among other countries looking to join.

Turkey has formally applied to join BRICS, as has Azerbaijan.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: BRICS
People: Nikol Pashinyan
SHARE
Previous Czech Company Excalibur Army to Begin Deliveries of 70 DITA Howitzers to Azerbaijan
Next More Cargo Shipped to Azerbaijan from Israeli Air Base
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaRussia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.