Pashinyan to Represent Armenia at BRICS Summit

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenia will be represented at BRICS summit by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his Spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan has confirmed.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan confirmed earlier this week that Armenia will participate in the summit to be held in Kazan October 22-24.

BRICS, originally formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, aims to bring together the world’s most important emerging economies, as well as act as a political and economic counterbalance to wealthier nations in the West.

The group of countries expanded earlier this year to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia was invited to join, though the Kingdom is yet to do that.

The group’s further enlargement could be discussed during the summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22-24. Malaysia, Thailand and Azerbaijan are among other countries looking to join.

Turkey has formally applied to join BRICS, as has Azerbaijan.