Czech Company Excalibur Army to Begin Deliveries of 70 DITA Howitzers to Azerbaijan

PRAGUE (Defense News Army) — On September 7, 2024, Turan reported that Azerbaijan received its first DITA 155mm self-propelled howitzer from the Czech company Excalibur Army, marking the beginning of a planned delivery of over 70 units as indicated by AZE.media on May 6, 2024. As clarified by Praise The Steph on September 9, 2024, this unit will be on display at the Azerbaijan ADEX International Defense Exhibition, scheduled for September 24-26, 2024.

This delivery was later indirectly confirmed by Slovak parliamentarian Juraj Krupa, a member of the Slovak National Council, who mentioned that state companies are currently prioritizing the production of barrels for Azerbaijan over supplying components for the Zuzana self-propelled howitzers intended for Ukraine.

The addition of these self-propelled howitzers comes as the Azerbaijani armed forces continue to enhance their artillery capabilities. As of 2023, the Azerbaijani Army’s artillery inventory includes 1,251 units. Among these, there are 153 self-propelled howitzers.

This current inventory represents a substantial increase from the previous year. In 2022, Azerbaijan’s armed forces had 630 artillery pieces, including 102 self-propelled artillery units. These included 46 units of the 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika, six units of the 152mm 2S3 Akatsiya, 18 units of the 2S19 Msta-S, 15 units of the Dana-M1M, five units of the 155mm ATMOS 2000, and 12 units of the 203mm 2S7 Pion. The army also maintained 233 towed artillery pieces, comprising 129 units of the 122mm D-30, 36 units of the 130mm M-46, and 68 units in the 152mm category, with 44 units of the 2A36 Giatsint-B and 24 units of the D-20.

Furthermore, in 2022, the inventory included 36 gun/mortars of the 120mm category, consisting of 18 units of the 2S9 Nona-S and 18 units of the 2S31 Vena. The multiple rocket launcher inventory numbered 147 units, including several units of the 107mm T-107, more than 60 units in the 122mm category, with 43 BM-21 Grad, over nine IMI Lynx, and more than eight RM-70 Vampir. Additionally, there were 12 units of the 128mm RAK12, 18 units of the 220mm TOS-1A, and 36 units in the 300mm category, including 30 units of the 9A52 Smerch, over six units of the Polonez, and 21 units of the 302mm T-300 Kasirga. The mortar inventory in 2022 included 112 units of the 120mm type, with five Cardom, 107 M-1938 (PM-38), and a self-propelled 120mm Sand Cat with Spear.

Looking ahead, Azerbaijan plans to significantly increase its defense budget, aiming to reach approximately $4 billion by 2028. The country is focusing on modernizing its military capabilities, reducing reliance on imports, and enhancing domestic production. This modernization effort includes acquiring new defense systems, such as missile defense systems and light attack aircraft, and upgrading existing hardware through partnerships with countries like Turkey. Azerbaijan’s strategy is aimed at maintaining a military advantage amid unresolved disputes with Armenia, particularly concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh region and border demarcations.