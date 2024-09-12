  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

A satellite photo of mosque construction in Karabakh
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Azerbaijan Continues Islamization of Karabakh – also in Virtual Domain

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
108
0

YEREVAN (news.am) — Satellite maps show that the Azerbaijani side has started to artificially increase the number of mosques in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), informs the website MonumentWatch.org, which monitors Artsakh’s Armenian cultural heritage.

In particular, during the monitoring of the villages of Hadrut region through Google Earth, it became noticeable that signs about the presence of mosques were added in the villages of Taghaser, Vardashat, Kamrakuch, Sarinshen, Tsamdzor, and Togh.

Moreover, these signs in the aforesaid villages are placed as if arbitrarily because if you zoom in on the images, you can see that they are placed directly on the village houses and yards.

During the monitoring of these satellite photos, it became clear that a marker about the existence of a mosque was placed also in the city of Askeran. According to this map, it is located near the city cemetery.

The Azerbaijani side continues the policy of Islamization of Artsakh — also in the virtual domain. These mosque signs are artificially placed on publicly accessible websites that display satellite images.

It is noteworthy that the Hadrut region—most of whose villages were Armenian, had an Armenian population, and there were never Islamic places of worship in them—was chosen as a target for this policy.

It is noticeable that the villages closest to the city of Hadrut were “endowed” with mosques. The abovementioned villages have no population after the Azerbaijani occupation of 2020, and there is no construction — let alone mosque construction — work there.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Hadrut, Mosques
