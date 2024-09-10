  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

Dr. Noubar Afeyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Afeyan Philanthropies Launches Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia (AIFA)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN — The Afeyan Philanthropies, an organization building and advancing solutions for a better world, on September 5 announced the launch of Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia (AIFA), an initiative dedicated to building a more vibrant, resilient and prosperous Armenia. AIFA leverages more than two decades of philanthropic efforts in Armenia by the Afeyan family and serves as the strategic and operational hub for its current and future development initiatives in Armenia. Talar Kazanjian has been appointed its executive director.

Talar Kazanjian

Kazanjian joins David Tadevosyan, director of operations for AIFA, who has been working for the past several months to establish the organization in Armenia.

“For more than two decades, we have been dedicated to building a resilient and prosperous future for Armenia: one that champions innovation, fosters inclusivity, and prioritizes the well-being of all its citizens,” said Noubar and Anna Afeyan, Trustees of the Afeyan Philanthropies. “Through AIFA, we aim to strengthen our existing work, implement new programs and forge partnerships and collaborations that scale impact. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of diverse stakeholders, we seek to drive positive change across wide ranging sectors in Armenia, including health, science and technology, and the arts.”

The Afeyans continued: “Talar’s impressive career has been characterized by deep expertise and impact, leading numerous development and philanthropic efforts in Armenia and globally. We look forward to the impact Talar will have in accelerating AIFA’s efforts to address Armenia’s economic and societal needs on a scaled basis by leveraging and working with other organizations with similar goals.”

Kazanjian brings a wealth of organizational leadership to AIFA. Most recently, she helped draft Armenia’s first science, technology and innovation strategy, advising the Executive Committee chair of the Prime Minister’s Science and Technology Development Advisory Council.

Previously, she was chief operating officer of Armenia 2041, where she oversaw the launch of the Future Armenian initiative. She continues to serve as a member of the Guardians Council for Future Armenian, a position she has held since 2022.

Prior to this role, Kazanjian was executive director of AGBU Armenia. Earlier in her career, she was a consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton, working with public sector and government organizations in various countries, including GCC/MENA countries, the Caucasus, and Central Europe.

Kazanjian currently serves on the boards of two nonprofit organizations in Armenia. She earned a MA in strategic studies and international economics from Johns Hopkins University, School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and a BA from St. Joseph’s University in Beirut. She is fluent in four languages.

“The Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia (AIFA) builds on a strong legacy of impact and support by the Afeyans in Armenia, and a steadfast commitment to contributing to a positive future for Armenia and Armenians,” said Talar Kazanjian, Executive Director, AIFA. “I am honored to join the organization to steward and expand its transformation vision for Armenia.”

About Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia (AIFA)

Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia (AIFA) is the Armenia-focused arm of the Afeyan Philanthropies. AIFA leverages more than two decades of philanthropic efforts in Armenia by the Afeyan family and serves as the strategic and operational hub for all current and future development initiatives of the Afeyan family in Armenia. Current projects that are solely or partially supported by Afeyan Philanthropies’ activities in Armenia include: Armenia 2041, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, FAST, Future Armenian, HENAR and the Spiritual Revival Foundation.

AIFA is committed to promoting education, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and driving sustainable development in Armenia. Through strategic initiatives, partnerships, and networks, we aim to catalyze positive change across various sectors, with a focus on education, technology, entrepreneurship, healthcare, culture, and humanitarianism.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Our vision for the future of Armenia is one where sustainable development, cultural vibrancy, human welfare, and productive collaboration with the Diaspora are prioritized, creating a prosperous and resilient society for generations to come.

Established by Noubar and Anna Afeyan in 2000, the Afeyan Philanthropies believes that the power of imagination and the strength of our communities can create a better world for all. We design, build, and support innovative organizations and initiatives in the areas of education, science and technology, and humanitarian action. Our programs impact communities around the world including in Armenia and the greater Boston area. The Afeyan Philanthropies provide financial support through multiple vehicles, including the Afeyan Foundation, the Afeyan Foundation for Armenia and a donor-advised fund held at Morgan Stanley. For more information, please visit www.afeyanfoundation.org.

