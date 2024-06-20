COAF Board Member and Acclaimed Actor Joe Manganiello Takes Pilgrimage to Armenia

YEREVAN/LOS ANGELES — Actor, producer, director, author and reality competition host Joe Manganiello recently embarked upon a deeply personal and transformative journey to his ancestral homeland of Amenia, with the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF).

Manganiello, who is now a board member of COAF, received the Humanitarian Award at the organization’s 20th anniversary gala in New York last year.

Manganiello’s decision to embark upon the pilgrimage was born out of profound introspection and a desire to deepen his sense of identity. While delving into the rich tapestry of his Armenian ancestry, he sought to weave the threads of the past into the fabric of his present.

Manganiello has publicly shared his family’s story as a way to help heal generational trauma and validate the atrocities that took place against the Armenians in 1915. A survivor of the Armenian Genocide, his maternal great-grandmother, Terviz “Rose” Darakjian, gave birth to Joe’s grandmother, Sirarpi, in a refugee camp.

The intensely personal journey gave Manganiello a chance to walk in his ancestors’ footsteps, visit the places that shaped his family history, and connect with the culture, traditions, and people integral to his identity.

Along with his girlfriend, Caitlin O’Connor, and pet dog, Bubbles, Manganiello toured Armenia for 10 days in May.