Embrace Your Mission Impossible

Noubar Afeyan, Flagship Pioneering founder and CEO, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) PhD ’87, addressed the students, faculty, and families who gathered to celebrate the 2024 MIT Commencement. The text of his speech follows, along with its video.
Thank you, Mark, for that generous but somewhat embarrassing introduction.
President Kornbluth, trustees and faculty, students and families, guests, and members of this remarkable community of scholars and solvers: It’s a special honor to be with you today.
Graduates, I once sat where you now sit, brimming with excitement and the sense of accomplishment that comes with a hard-won MIT diploma. Congratulations!
Families, as the father of two MIT alums, I know first-hand the pride and emotion you feel today.