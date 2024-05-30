Eastern Diocese Holds 35th Annual Women’s Guild Assembly

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 35th annual Assembly of the Women’s Guild of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America held its meetings May 3-4, with 31 delegates representing 17 parishes. The delegates, some of whom were first-time attendees, arrived eager to learn from each other.

Like the 122nd Diocesan Assembly and Clergy Conference that ran concurrently, the Women’s Guild gathering took place in Springfield, hosted by the city’s St. Mark Armenian Church.

Each day of meetings began with a prayer led by Yn. Patricia Buttero. During the first session offers of the assembly were elected, with Sara Andonian elected chair, Buttero as vice chair and Elizabeth Barone as recording secretary. Nancy Kassabian and Yn. Buttero were appointed by the chair as Parliamentarians.

Among the business reports were the minutes from the 34th Assembly, financial reports, auditors’ findings, and the Women’s Guild Central Council (WGCC) reports. Reports had been sent out prior to the Assembly, so the delegates were able to quickly approve all.

Lucy Murad led a report and discussion on the Children of Armenia Sponsorship Program (CASP), the successful ongoing WGCC project that has been supporting orphans in Armenia since the 1990s. The day-to-day administration of CASP is in the process of transitioning to the Fund for Armenian Relief (the Eastern Diocese’s humanitarian relief and development arm in the homeland), while the Diocesan Women’s Guilds will continue to support and promote the program.

A progress report on the WGCC’s work with Armenia’s Vanadzor Old Age Home was delivered by Louisa Bagdasarian.