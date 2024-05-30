Charles Aznavour Square in Paris Is Officially Unveiled

PARIS (Armenpress) — On May 23, the Paris Municipality named a square after Charles Aznavour. The square is located in the 8th arrondissement of the French capital, the city’s historical center, on the Champs-Élysées, BFMTV reported.

The event commemorating the artist’s 100th birthday was attended by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, as well as Aznavour’s family and friends.

The Paris City Council had voted to name the square in honor of Aznavour in December 2023. In 2021, his bust was installed in the Odéon district of Paris, where Aznavour spent his childhood.

Aznavour died on October 1, 2018. He was not only a brilliant artist but also a poet and composer, who was born in Paris in a family of Armenian immigrants.

Charles Aznavour wrote about 1,000 songs. His records sold 180 million copies. He starred in 60 films.