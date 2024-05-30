  TOP STORIES WEEK   22
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
22

Week

Latest articles of the week
The square named for Charles Aznavour in Paris
International

Charles Aznavour Square in Paris Is Officially Unveiled

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
22
0

PARIS (Armenpress) — On May 23, the Paris Municipality named a square after Charles Aznavour. The square is located in the 8th arrondissement of the French capital, the city’s historical center, on the Champs-Élysées, BFMTV reported.

The event commemorating the artist’s 100th birthday was attended by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, as well as  Aznavour’s family and friends.

Dignitaries, including his son, Nicholas, at right, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, at the event

The Paris City Council had voted to name the square in honor of Aznavour in December 2023. In 2021, his bust was installed in the Odéon district of Paris, where Aznavour spent his childhood.

Aznavour died on October 1, 2018. He was not only a brilliant artist but also a poet and composer, who was born in Paris in a family of Armenian immigrants.

Charles Aznavour wrote about 1,000 songs. His records sold 180 million copies. He starred in 60 films.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Azeris Vandalize Memorial Complex in Berdzor
Next Call for Help Restores Music for Artsakh Children and a Dedicated Music Teacher Twice a Refugee
Discover more cities:
France
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.