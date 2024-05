YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Azerbaijani forces have vandalized a war memorial in Berdzor, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

A video recently posted by Azerbaijani blogger Kamran Razmovar, who is actively promoting Armenianophobia, showcases vandalism inflicted upon the memorial complex commemorating the fallen freedom fighters of the 51st Battalion, the Artsakh Monument Watch reports.

The monument has been vandalized with red paint and graffiti, while some of its fragments are destroyed.