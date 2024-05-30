Azerbaijan Issues Angry Retort to France

YEREVAN (news.am) — On May 27, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, wrote on social media that “France can be sure that the anti-Azerbaijan campaign, the derogatory remarks and provocations will not remain unanswered.”

“Not only did France fail to offer an apology for such irresponsible and unacceptable remarks, but it also expanded the smear campaign against Azerbaijan in Le Point and other local French media outlets. Anti-Azerbaijan campaign waged by France under the veil of ‘democracy’ aims to cover up the shortcomings of this country’s foreign policy,” Hajizada said.

“Before calling Azerbaijan a ‘dictatorship,’ France would do well to take note of its [colonial] actions. France can be sure that the anti-Azerbaijan campaign, the derogatory remarks and provocations will not remain unanswered,” Hajizada added.