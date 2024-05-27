Hundreds Arrested At Protests Against Armenian Government

By Shoghik Galstian and Naira Bulghadarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Police made nearly 300 arrests on Monday, May 27, as Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan and his supporters continued to demonstrate in Yerevan to demand Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

The protesters were detained as they blocked streets in the city center in the morning to step up the pressure on Pashinyan. There were reports of similar blockages of highways outside the Armenian capital. The police used force to unblock them as well.

The chief of the national police, Aram Hovannisyan, accused the protesters of “behaving like thugs” as he oversaw the crackdown in downtown Yerevan.

The Armenian Interior Ministry put the total number of detained protesters at 284 in the afternoon. A ministry spokesperson said 278 of them have already been released without charge.

The detainees included two opposition lawmakers affiliated with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) party. Footage posted on social media showed members of a special police squad punching and swearing at one of them, Ashot Simonian, outside the Dashnaktsutyun headquarters.