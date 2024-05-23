Commemorating Genocide through ‘Shared Memories’ at UMich

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — About 80 individuals, including students, faculty and community members, gathered on April 24 for a special event titled “Shared Memories: The Armenian Experience Through Objects and Stories.”

Hosted by the University of Michigan’s Center for Armenian Studies (CAS) and the Armenian Students Cultural Association (ASCA), this event aimed to commemorate the anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide in a unique and interactive manner.

The event marked the Center for Armenian Studies’ second annual community commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in this forum.

Attendees were encouraged to bring objects and share stories that reflected the Armenian identity or experience. The atmosphere was filled with music, meaningful conversations, and traditional Armenian foods, creating a sense of camaraderie and connection.

Highlighting the importance of departing from traditional approaches to genocide commemorations like lectures or vigils, “Shared Memories” aimed to unite the vibrant Armenian community in a more inclusive and uplifting manner.

One significant aspect of the event was the share-and-tell portion, where participants brought in treasured items and narratives. Attendees shared heirlooms such as photographs, artworks and books, sparking dialogue about the shared experiences of the Armenian community.