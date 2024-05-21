Armenia Offers Condolences to Iran, as Reports Indicate Raisi Had Canceled Planned Visit to Armenia

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia’s political leadership and opposition figures expressed on Monday, May 20, condolences over the deaths of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

The deaths were announced early in the morning after Iranian authorities found the wreckage of the helicopter that carried Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and six other passengers and crew, in the mountainous terrain near Iran’s border with Azerbaijan.

In a message to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he is “shocked” by the deadly crash.

“On behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Armenia, I convey to you my sincere condolences and words of consolation on the tragic death of my dear friend and colleague President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their accompanying persons,” Pashinyan said. “I express my solidarity with the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wishing strength and steadfastness at this difficult time.”

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reacted to the “devastating news from Iran” on X the social media platform. He offered his “deepest condolences” to the government and “friendly people” of Iran.

Underlining the cordial relations between the two neighboring states, Armenian opposition leaders issued similar statements.