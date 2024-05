YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — On May 14, the Binagadi District Court in Azerbaijan granted the prosecutor’s petition to extend the arrest of the former president of the Nagorno-Karabakh, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Haqqin.az.

The petition proposes to extend Ghukasyan’s arrest as preliminary investigation is still underway.

The court granted the petition and extended Ghukasyan’s arrest for another five months.