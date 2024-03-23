A Brief Review of My Name Is Palestine

By Armen Melikian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

I received a 32-page booklet yesterday from the New York artist Kardash Onnik, titled My Name Is Palestine. The booklet has many insightful remarks on the roots of the hatred engulfing a large proportion of Jews and Israelis, based on decades of his close relationships with Jews, including marrying one. One of the many high points of the booklet is the following statement: “In fact, there is no culture today that has as much racism built into its very ethics as the Jews.” Followed by: “If Jews can do what they do to the Palestinians in good conscience, then there is nothing I could learn from their hypocrisy as a culture.”

The above statements in the booklet come after an explanation of several pages, the paragraph preceding them being: “After 75 years of my relationships with Jews, from friendships, marriage, therapists, and partners in business to having photographed scores of bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, and weddings; after being called by Jewish friends a ‘Jew’ because they say I am always fighting with God; and after 25 years of studying Hebrew myth and Kabbala, I have come to the conclusion that if one dares to circumcise a newborn, forcefully put the golden shackle around the neck of a 12- or 13-year-old child, and perpetuate the Seder (THE BLACKMAIL WITH WHICH JEWS DARE THE WORLD THAT IF THREATENED TO LOSE THEIR MONO PRIVILEGE, THEY BLOW UP THE WORLD), I consider that person a racist.”

Kardash also relates brief episodes from his marriage: “In the five years that we were together, her mother and relatives were relentless in their desire to see her leave me. Years into our marriage, whenever my mother-in-law introduced me to relatives and friends, she would present me as an Arab. Eventually the tribe won, and my wife left me and moved into the safety of their mono mind ghetto.”

This is followed by another high point in the booklet: “I realized that a most talented artist, a liberal person living in New York, could be a racist at heart. This was my first washing of hands.”