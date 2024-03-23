  TOP STORIES WEEK   12
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
12

Week

Latest articles of the week
InternationalOpinion

A Brief Review of My Name Is Palestine

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
30
0

By Armen Melikian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

I received a 32-page booklet yesterday from the New York artist Kardash Onnik, titled My Name Is Palestine. The booklet has many insightful remarks on the roots of the hatred engulfing a large proportion of Jews and Israelis, based on decades of his close relationships with Jews, including marrying one. One of the many high points of the booklet is the following statement: “In fact, there is no culture today that has as much racism built into its very ethics as the Jews.” Followed by: “If Jews can do what they do to the Palestinians in good conscience, then there is nothing I could learn from their hypocrisy as a culture.”

The above statements in the booklet come after an explanation of several pages, the paragraph preceding them being: “After 75 years of my relationships with Jews, from friendships, marriage, therapists, and partners in business to having photographed scores of bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, and weddings; after being called by Jewish friends a ‘Jew’ because they say I am always fighting with God; and after 25 years of studying Hebrew myth and Kabbala, I have come to the conclusion that if one dares to circumcise a newborn, forcefully put the golden shackle around the neck of a 12- or 13-year-old child, and perpetuate the Seder (THE BLACKMAIL WITH WHICH JEWS DARE THE WORLD THAT IF THREATENED TO LOSE THEIR MONO PRIVILEGE, THEY BLOW UP THE WORLD), I consider that person a racist.”

Kardash also relates brief episodes from his marriage: “In the five years that we were together, her mother and relatives were relentless in their desire to see her leave me. Years into our marriage, whenever my mother-in-law introduced me to relatives and friends, she would present me as an Arab. Eventually the tribe won, and my wife left me and moved into the safety of their mono mind ghetto.”

This is followed by another high point in the booklet: “I realized that a most talented artist, a liberal person living in New York, could be a racist at heart. This was my first washing of hands.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The narrative continues with multiple washing of hands, including the aftermath of wholesale massacres in the Palestinian refugee camps Sabra and Shatila in Lebanon, and finally reaches today’s Gaza.

Before then there’s a point related to the Armenians: “2020. The Zionists have been peddling around the world their knowhow with regard to getting rid of the undesired, committing ethnic cleansing.

“They gave the Azeris enough technology and military hardware to forcibly remove 120,000 ethnic Armenians from Artsakh, their millennia-old homeland. This process began with the Artsakh war, and reached its conclusion in 2023, when the entire Armenian population of Artsakh was expelled.

“And compensation for this favor, the Zionists get to have an airport in Azerbaijan, right at the border with Iran, from where bombers can reach Tehran.”

There are many compelling arguments throughout. The booklet ends with a slightly positive note that many, including Jews, are waking up to the criminality of the Zionist mindset, and harbors some hope that a coming generation will shed this Zionist ideology entirely, living side by side with the Palestinians.

It remains to be seen.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Kardash consigns all his books on Jewish culture and religion to the flames in a special ceremony for this very purpose, attended by forty artists upon his invitation. In an act of defiance they burn all their former artistic creations that aimed at peace. It is this utter hopelessness in the face of empire and genocide that prompted Kardash to declare: “Art serves nothing!”

We may add on our own, perhaps without erring too much: art not only serves nothing; it only legitimizes murder and genocide by creating a false sense of accomplishment in the fight against evil. At most it has a minor therapeutic effect, thereby even more so perpetuating injustice by creating a fake outlet for “transcendence.”

18 March 2024 CC (in the Criminal Chronology)

(Armen Melikian is the author of Expraedium.)

SHARE
Previous Akgulian Letter to NYT Compares US Ambassador on Sudan and Artsakh Crises
Next Azerbaijan Preparing Groundwork for Another Large-scale Escalation, Employing Disinformation
Discover more cities:
IsraelPalestine
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.