Vladimir Agopov: A Finnish Composer with Armenian Roots

YEREVAN/HELSINKI — Finnish composer Vladimir Agopov (born 1953, Lugansk, Ukraine) graduated from the Moscow Conservatory in 1977 after studying with major Soviet composers Aram Khachaturian (composition) and Edison Denisov (instrumentation). In 1978 he emigrated to Finland. From 1982 to 2021, he taught at the Sibelius Academy of Music. Since 1982, he has been a member of the Finnish Composers’ Union. In 1985, Agopov’s piece for solo violin, Ergo, won second prize at the Composers’ Competition of the Sibelius International Violin Competition. In 2013, Agopov’s piece, Solveig’s Dreams for Harp Solo, won first prize at the Grieg Composition Competition (Norway), while his vocal cycle set to Blake’s poems won first prize at the “Lied – 2017” Composition Competition. His work, Prayer, for male choir was performed at the “World Music Days 2019” festival. Among Agopov’s most important works are Music for chamber orchestra (prize at the Finnish National Composers’ Competition, 1982), Concerto for Cello and Orchestra Tres viae (1984/1987), Settembre for large orchestra (2004), Concerto for Orchestra Homage to Master (2013), Concerto for Organ and Orchestra Notre Dame (2022), Blackbird Variations for soprano and orchestra (2018), two string quartets (2012), etc., as well as a number of arrangements for various ensembles.

Agopov’s works have been performed at various festivals in Finland (Kuhmo, Naantali, Korsholm) and other countries, such as the International Festival of Arts, New York, the 13th World Harp Congress in Hong Kong, “Moscow Autumn 2019” and others.

Dear Mr. Agopov, I first learnt about you when I was working on an article about Armenian-Finnish historical and cultural relations. You are now considered a Finnish composer, as you have lived and created in Finland for most of your life. How would you characterize the state of symphonic music in Sibelius’ homeland?

We can say that today’s symphonic music scene in Finland is at a very high level. Composers such as Magnus Lindberg and especially the recently deceased female composer Kaija Saariaho are major figures in contemporary music. In addition to them, Finland has a large group of composers whose works are performed by the world’s leading orchestras. In addition, there is a strong Finnish conducting school, whose representatives promote the work of Finnish composers all over the world.

Finland always had a small number of Armenians. Before you, composer Nathan Knyazev (Amirkhanyan) lived and worked in that country for a short time. How did you end up in Finland?

Nathan Knyazev is not mentioned in any Finnish sources known to me and I have not met any evidence of his life in Finland. As to me, I moved to Finland for family reasons, as my wife is Finnish.