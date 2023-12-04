“When I helped give out shoes to these children, something in my heart lit up. I remember that moment very clearly, seeing a kid so excited to have his first pair of Toms shoes,” recalled Karabashian. The next two consecutive summers Karabashian formally joined the Service Armenian program and got to see various regions of Armenia. After that, he said, he interned briefly with the Homeland Development Initiative Foundation, with founder Timothy Straight, doing some international marketing work for several weeks in Armenia during the summer of 2016 after his freshman year of college.

At Biola, he said there was no Armenian students’ association, but there was one at California State University, Northridge (CSUN) where he had friends, and he worked with them. Biola, in Anaheim, California, is a Christian university, he said, and there were few Armenians there. Yet, he said, “I am very conscious about the fraternal aspect of being Armenian, so I would always find the other Armenians around campus, [and say,] you are Armenians, you are going to be Armenian, and we are going to be friends. There were a few who were very whitewashed, so through our friendship I helped them find value and beauty in their Armenianness. One of those guys I am friends with to this day.”

Karabashian did an internship as an analyst at the Center for Strategic Initiatives, which was a government-affiliated think tank in Yerevan that developed foreign direct investment opportunities for infrastructure, focusing on the top three industries of tech, tourism and agriculture.

In the summer of 2019, having graduated college, Karabashian interned with the Armenian National Institute in Washington as part of the Armenian Assembly of America summer internship program, after a brief period at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia. Dr. Rouben Adalian, its director, recalled recently: “Sam distinguished himself with his energetic commitment to his internship and his serious interest in learning about his Armenian heritage. He deeply appreciated the work at the Armenian National Institute (ANI) and took pride in making his contributions to its mission. He also displayed qualities of leadership that made him the center of a very dynamic group of summer interns.”

Then in 2021, he went back to Armenia with Paros during the pandemic on a young professionals service trip. When asked recently about Karabashian, Paros Executive Director Abajian declared, “I am very proud of how Sam’s connection to Armenia has grown over the years. I have spent a fair amount of time discussing Armenia and its development with Sam and I have witnessed his passion to figure out just how he can benefit Armenia and its development through his time, talent and career.”

It was during this 2021 trip, Karabashian said, that he came into contact with iGorts, a program of the Armenian government which invites diasporan professionals to work in the public sector or government of Armenia for a year, and Birthright Armenia, a program for young professionals to volunteer in Armenia. He began thinking about returning for one year and also improving his mastery of the Armenian language. He started teaching himself and can read and write now.

At Deloitte, Karabashian said that he had a few projects that concerned Armenia. One is a water sustainability project that Deloitte implemented with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Deloitte oversaw the contract and delegated the actual work to local partners. Karabashian said he helped conduct interviews with specialists with his medium-proficiency Armenian. He did research on the water sector, measuring the viability of the project, and educated a lot of the company leaders on the project, as most of them had not been to Armenia for almost two decades.

Most recently, while concluding his studies at Georgetown, Karabashian tried to incorporate Armenian issues in his work. He said, “What I have been doing mainly at the moment is writing a lot, making every single one of my finals and midterm papers about issues like the Zangezur “corridor,” and US policy towards Armenia. In the meantime, I try to advocate with representatives on the Hill as well as friends that I have who are in the State Department or are serving in the European and Eurasian Affairs area.”

Connecting People with Armenia

Karabashian stressed that he feels a deep loyalty to the United States: “I owe the US. It afforded my grandparents the ability to live and survive after the Genocide, so I do everything I can to give back with the opportunities that God gives me.” While an American first, he said, “My goal is to get this degree, work for a little bit more, and see if I will be a good fit for iGorts or maybe another NGO, where I could advise, help and connect the right people, because I think that Armenia needs help and there is a lot it can offer the West. There are a lot of good things it can contribute to the world. It just needs the time, stability and the willingness of diasporans who are competent and smart to contribute more than just monetarily, but intellectually, and generously with their time.”

He has an overall vision. Armenians want the world to know their pain and struggle and who they are, but despite their clamoring for attention, he said, “We have never achieved more than being simply a weird place on the map that no on has ever cared to look at, or a footnote in history, or [connected with] a trending media personality in American culture, or blocking highways [as part of protests in Los Angeles] and pissing people off.” However, Karabashian said he has come to understand that people do not care about what you try to tell them. He said, “They care about what they have experienced personally,” and this is the way trust and rapport is developed.

To achieve this, he said, “My idea is to bring more odars [non-Armenians] to Armenia to experience it because I have seen with every single Armenian, including myself, and with odars, that when they go to Armenia, there is something in their soul that wakes up. There is something in that experience with this country, its history, its spiritual Christian roots and the tangible nature of the country’s existence.”

He did a small test of this this last summer, when he invited six friends to go with him to Armenia: “So I brought six of my friends from college, all odars, and one Armenian who had never been to Armenia, and I took them everywhere. I took them all the way down to Syunik, I took them to Khndzoresk, Karahunj and Yerevan. I had them meet local friends and spyurkahay [diasporan] friends who were visiting.” They interviewed people during the trip, as one of the friends was a videographer, and asked questions like what it meant to be Armenian, or why people love Armenia, and ended up with a small documentary.

“After this trip, not one of my friends walked away the same. It was one of the most memorable experiences that they had,” Karabashian related. It convinced him that his mission should be to bring more non-Armenians to Armenia from Ivy League circles. He looks to a Jewish organization called itrek as a model. It organizes trips for non-Jewish graduate students in fields like law, STEM, policy and business to Israel so that when they eventually reach positions of power and influence they remember Israel. He said, “I have the same vision for Armenia. I am currently trying to start a non-profit. My vision and desire is to see more Armenians and Armenian student associations in universities across the country organize trips to Armenia and bring their odar friends…One day they will speak up and have a voice, and say, I was there. This place is worth protecting. This place is worth keeping alive. We should be involved. It is wrong for us to sit back and watch.”

He is looking for donations and also initially for a 501c3 organization to partner with until his paperwork with the IRS goes through. He is going to Armenia for two weeks this December to volunteer as much as he can in Meghri, in southern Armenia, as well as prepare for his move to Armenia next year after he finishes his studies. He remarked, “What I am doing is a bit independent and the details are still coming together. I have a saying: whenever you go to Armenia, you don’t really plan because Armenia will inevitably plan for you.”

When asked about how the domestic Armenian political scene might affect his work, Karabashian was not very concerned, declaring that “despite the bitterness that a lot of diasporans are feeling towards the current administration in Armenia, my policy is that you have to work with what you have…and if you are not willing to work with what you have to make it better, then you are not worthy of complaining in the first place.”

An important thread ever-present in Karabashian’s life is his faith. He said, “I will do whatever God calls me to. I will always proclaim the Gospel as best as I can in the moment when I see somebody needs and wants to hear it. I am growing in my faith. I am trying to figure it out. I know that whatever we are doing we are called to represent Jesus. I am trying to figure out how that looks like for me.” Consequently, he may also work with organizations like Samaritan’s Purse, an Evangelical Christian organization providing emergency aid while preaching the Gospel.