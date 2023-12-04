WATERTOWN — Samuel Sarkis Karabashian is, as his LinkedIn account announces, “an aspiring geopolitical and national security expert.” A grandchild of survivors of the Armenian Genocide in his late 20s, he has become increasingly involved in Armenian activities, and plans to move to Armenia next September for a year at least.
Until the summer of this year, Karabashian was working at Deloitte, the multinational consulting and business services firm, doing national security consulting. Working there some 3 ½ years, Karabashian said, “That was what made me realize how much I like the field, and then, I always felt that I could learn a lot that I could apply to the Armenian case.”
When asked more specifically what he did, he replied, “We worked quietly, and we helped prevent and deter threats to US national security and its interests.” He said he could not speak about it in depth publicly but gave one example: “We worked in person alongside border patrol to figure out how they operate, how they can improve, and what they need – and measure things that they need, because they can then make a case for more funding, and make a case for how X amount of funding can afford what they need, and X objectives or Y objectives can be accomplished as a result. So there is an amount of analysis that goes into it on the strategic level, but in order to get very solid strategic level analysis and recommendations, you have to be in person with them operationally, and just observe and participate as needed.”
One good aspect of this type of job is that the longer you work in this field, the more people you know, he said. People tend in this field tend to stay and assume higher level positions, so networking makes a difference here.
Karabashian also began a master’s degree program in security studies at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service in August 2022. He said it specializes more in the defense and security realm as opposed to traditional international relations. As of July 2023, he became a fulltime student, planning to graduate next May.
He previously obtained a bachelor’s degree in 2019 from Biola University in business administration and business analytics.