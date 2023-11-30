Loosia Stepan Stepanians (July 20, 1933-November 28, 2023): Devoted Matriarch

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Loosia Stepan Stepanians, known to her friends and family as Lily, passed away on November 28, 2023 after suffering complications from Covid. She was 90.
She was the daughter of Minas and Vartanush (Ghazarian) Stepanians, who left Armavir, Russia, in the immediate aftermath of the Russian Revolution, for Ghazvin, Iran, with their two sons. Loosia was the family’s only child born in Iran.
She was the widow of Torgom Aftandil Kocharians, who had passed away in 2020.
Lily and her family moved to the US in anticipation of another revolution, this time in Iran, in 1978. The family made its home in Cambridge.
Loosia grew up in a loving family in Ghazvin. The family moved to Tehran when she was a teen. Upon the death of her father in his early 50s, and with her older brother studying in France, she and her other brother and mother lived together in the heart of the city. It was there that she first met her future husband and the love of her life, Torgom.
The couple married in 1959 and raised their two daughters in Tehran.