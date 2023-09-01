HALO Trust Temporarily Pivots from Mine Clearing to Assistance as Artsakh Faces Down Famine

One of those longtime employees is HALO’s Deputy Program Manager in Artsakh Gala Danilova. In written and verbal answers, she made clear that the dire situation is reaching a critical point.

In two voice memos, Danilova, who was born in Baku and moved as a refugee to Artsakh in the 1990s, speaking through tears, said that for most people there, “just eating enough to have strength” is a major problem, not to mention the situation of people with chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure or diabetes, who have either already run out of medications or will very soon.

“The shelves are completely, completely, empty,” she said. At least 11,000 have lost their jobs since those jobs were dependent on supplies entering the country, or fuel, electricity and gas. “So this situation is what we can call a humanitarian crisis. Unfortunately as the days pass, it is getting worse and worse. It is going to be a catastrophe. It’s really going to be a catastrophe,” she said.

“Everyone knows Artsakh people are very strong, and tough. People can adapt to situations, try their best to survive and do everyday things when there is hope, when they think a better day is coming,” she added. The people there have no such hope.

Her voice cracking, she noted, “There are 30,000 children. Kids. Kids who don’t understand what is going on. It is very difficult to explain to your child when they look in your eyes and say ‘I am hungry,’ that there is nothing for them to eat. Or you are standing in line the whole day to bring bread and you couldn’t [buy any].”

She added, “You don’t want to pressure on children, to make them think too much. They are children. The only thing they should do is run and play. None of the parents wants for their kids to face this. … It is very difficult and these people, they need support. They need everyone’s voice outside to be as loud as possible, to help.”

Danilova, 43, joined HALO in 2002. She has worked in a variety of jobs for the organization, including mapping and explosive risk education as well as a government liaison, before becoming deputy program manager.

Not only is food scarce, she said, but the produce and grains of Artsakh are going to waste because “farmers have no fuel to transport them to market.”

The scarcity of food has pushed prices up by 400%.

She continued, “Schools should be starting in September – but how can they with no transport and heating? And how can we feed our children? Nothing will be available. There is a huge shortage of flour. There is no bread, no vegetables, no vitamins, no formula for babies. Pregnant women or outpatients cannot make hospital appointments. Shelves in food stores are empty.”

Cluster Explosives

In June, Whatley said, HALO cleared a playground at an Askeran children’s center and turned it over to the municipality, but, unlike before, the news is not greeted with as much happiness.

“As important and as urgent as it is for people to live lives of safety and dignity in the aftermath of the war and the explosives from it, the hunger crisis is an even greater priority for all the people of NK,” he said.

Back in 2000, Artsakh was “viewed as one of if not the most landmine contaminated place in the world,” he said. After the 2020 war, the focus has shifted to cluster munitions dropped in the 2020 war.

“The overwhelming majority of what we have been clearing since the war of 2020 are munitions that have fallen from the sky,” including launched by rockets and artillery shares or drones, he said.

Danilova concurred, adding, “We even found them in people’s homes. We were proud to finish the clearance of all known contamination inside Stepanakert last year, and more recently, Askeran. Sadly we have had to suspend our clearance operations in Martakert due to the blockade. This is deeply regrettable as it is NK’s second most populous city and home to many people who were displaced after 2020. We had to close the base in January because of fuel shortages and because our staff needed to finish work earlier so they had time to cultivate or forage food for their families.”

She added, “We are currently working on the outskirts of Stepanakert and are responding on a call-out basis when necessary. For example earlier this week [August 19], we received a call-out from a farmer who was harvesting potatoes and found a Shoab [cluster munition] in his field.”

According to her, HALO has cleared and destroyed about 12,000 mines and more than 60,000 other explosive items.

Helping Artsakh Survive

The website for HALO asks for help for Artsakh residents and also asks visitors to raise their voices regarding the ongoing tragedy there.

According to Whatley, the funds raised will be sent by direct bank transfers. “We will be making the first payments imminently,” he said.

Danilova added that HALO “is a global family of 12,000 deminers in over 30 countries, so we can harness lessons learnt from other crises where we’ve had to be agile and creative. Our highly trained workforce and logistics capacity means we can pivot quickly – as demonstrated by our current initiative to provide financial assistance to vulnerable families identified through our monitoring and evaluation processes.”

Danilova thanked longtime HALO supporters. “We are enormously grateful to the American families who have donated to HALO so that we can issue emergency financial assistance to vulnerable local people so families can feed themselves. Our staff are conducting household surveys so we can establish where the most critically vulnerable people are – for example older people or people with a disability, lone-parent households, pregnant and breastfeeding women and infants under five years old – so we can distribute emergency funding to them.”

She added, “We are in a humanitarian crisis and if it continues much longer, it will be a catastrophe.”

The lack of action to relieve Artsakh of this stranglehold is frustrating Whatley.

“I definitely feel that frustration. On a personal level, you feel it a unique way,” he said. “I didn’t grow up with the understanding of the population of Karabakh,” he said, adding that now, he feels for this tiny land with “churches that go back 1,000 years and a population that is trying to just live in its community.”

He added, “I would love for there to be more people who just realize what is happening in Nagorno Karabakh and feel the empathy that comes from knowing these conditions,” he said.

“We’ve got to do what we can,” he said.

“I would like to personally emphasize that I think it’s important for any organization that is connected to NK and has first-hand perspective on what’s happening to share what’s happening as well as figure out how you can help. That’s really our charge right now. We will continue to deliver our lifesaving work in clearing explosives but we need to tell the story of what’s happening in NK and find a way to help in this particular acute phase of humanitarian need,” he said.

To learn more about the campaign or to donate, visit https://www.halotrust.org/.