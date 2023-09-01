HALO Trust Temporarily Pivots from Mine Clearing to Assistance as Artsakh Faces Down Famine

BOSTON — Just imagine how bad the situation in Artsakh is that HALO Trust, whose charge is to clear landmines and cluster explosives, is instead temporarily pivoting toward helping the most desperate among the 120,000 residents of the imperiled republic survive the eight-month-long deadly, illegal blockade by Azerbaijan.
To that end, the group has launched an effort to raise and distribute $250,000 to the 1,000 poorest and sickest residents as well as a campaign to raise awareness about the horrifying situation the residents face.
In an interview last week, Chris Whatley, the executive director of HALO USA, in Washington, said, “We can’t create food where food doesn’t exist, but since we have the staff and we have the ability to reach populations of varying income level, we have a great relationship with the government, we have financial capacity and an understanding of how to get resources to people in Nagorno Karabakh [NK], what we’ve done is continuing to provide our core mission, but pivoting a bit to focus on providing cash assistance to provide cash assistance to the 1,000 most vulnerable families,” he said.
The amount of cash given to each family is based on need. “Our goal is to raise $250,000 so that we can provide for at least 3 months, a key bridging period for vulnerable NK residents. We realize it’s modest, but we’ve got to do something,” Whatley said.
He added, “When you’re out there and you see your own teams have spent all night waiting for bread, we’re saying go home, you shouldn’t be out clearing cluster munitions.”
And they are the lucky ones. He added, “We know at least our staff have jobs. They can purchase the bread at the front of the line if they get there.”