Nominations Close for the 2024 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity

YEREVAN — Nominations are now closed for the 2024 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, awarded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors. The nomination period opened on June 1, 2022, with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative encouraging people all around the world to put forward modern-day heroes. In total, 730 submissions for 676 unique candidates have been received for the Prize, hailing from 74 countries including USA, Kenya, Armenia, Nigeria, Germany, Pakistan, Canada, India, UK, Czech Republic, Georgia, and Iran.

“I have been very fortunate in my life to meet and get to know people who are always strong in their commitment to helping others, and I know that recognition can be crucial in allowing them to continue their life-saving work. I can’t wait to meet the 2024 Aurora Humanitarians and Laureate,” said Dr. Tom Catena, Chair of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate.

Each nomination will now be carefully reviewed by a group of professionals in the humanitarian field comprising the Aurora Prize Expert Panel. These specialists will prepare a shortlist of nominees to be assessed by the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, who will then select the 2024 Aurora Humanitarians and ultimately the Aurora Prize Laureate.

“I’m happy to see that Aurora continues to provide the means for the world to recognize and honor humanitarians, help them connect with each other, and work together against violence and injustice,” noted Jamila Afghani, founder of the Noor Educational and Capacity Development Organization (NECDO) and 2022 Aurora Prize Laureate.

The name of the Laureate will be revealed in the spring of 2024. The Laureate will receive a US $1,000,000 award and a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by supporting the organizations that help people in need.