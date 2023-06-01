Artsakh Official Calls out EU President for Referring to ‘Former NKAO’

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — It is upsetting that the European Union’s public face, President in Charles Michel, refers to Artsakh people as “Armenians living in former NKAO”, disregarding the fact of the decades-long existence of their statehood built on the exercise of their fundamental and inalienable right to self-determination, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said in a Twitter post on May 30.

“Such formulations, made intentionally by a union that champions human rights values worldwide, not only hurt the feelings of Artsakh people, but also bring a destructive effect to the peace process over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as they ignore its main beneficiary’s rights and security,” he added.

“By neglecting Artsakh people’s will and interests, the EU does not foster peace talks but contribute to the subjugation of a democracy – Artsakh – into a genocidal Armenophobic authoritarian state – Azerbaijan. After all, Artsakh people’s lives and destinies are at stake,” the Ombudsman said.

The comments come after President of the EU Council Charles Michel said “dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO on their rights and security is now crucial.”