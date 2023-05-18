  TOP STORIES WEEK   20
 

Mariam Torosyan, left, with Amal Clooney
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

First Woman from Armenia Receives Cartier Women’s Initiative Award

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
PARIS — Mariam Torosyan, founder and CEO of Safe YOU, has been named one of the top three impact-driven entrepreneurs in Europe by the Cartier Women’s Initiative’s Regional Award. The award recognizes and funds talented impact entrepreneurs who are leveraging business as a force for good.

Mariam Torosyan was selected for her dedication to combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV) through innovation by using AI technologies for prevention, as well as for providing additional tools for prosecution and creating systemic change.

For the first time in its 16-year history, the Cartier Women’s Initiative has chosen as a finalist a woman entrepreneur from Armenia. This is a significant milestone for Safe YOU, which was founded by Mariam Torosyan in 2020 to combat GBV and promote gender equality. The initiative aims to empower women by providing them with free safety tools and resources to seek help in  dangerous situations, as well as remote legal and psycho-social support. The project also works to raise awareness about domestic violence and promote gender equality in Armenia.

The Cartier Women’s Initiative is committed to supporting women who are leading businesses that create positive social and environmental impact. Its main vision is to ensure every woman entrepreneur driving social and environmental change can reach their full potential. The program focuses on businesses in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, education, environment, technology, and social entrepreneurship. Over the years, the program has supported a diverse range of businesses from all over the world.

“It is a great honor to be selected as one of the CWI 33 new fellows this year and join a global community of nearly 300 influential impact entrepreneurs who are impacting and changing the world every day!” said Mariam Torosyan. “Being in the top 3 is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our Safe YOU team and the impact that our initiative is having on the lives of women in Armenia and beyond.”

The winners of the Cartier Women’s Initiative Regional Awards were announced at an award ceremony held on May 10 in Paris. This year’s awards ceremony was filled with incredible philanthropists, activists and forces for change including award-winning artist and environmental activist Mélanie Laurent, award-winning actor, director and activist, Nadine Labaki, and award-winning actor and producer Yara Shahidi.

Presenting the final awards on stage were the distinguished Amal Clooney, renowned human rights lawyer, Renaud Lestringent, Director of Cartier France and Cyrille Vigneron, President and CEO of Cartier International. Mariam Torosyan placed second in Europe.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
