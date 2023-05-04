Recipe Corner: Spicy Citrus Salad with Pistachios (At the Immigrant’s Table photo)

Introducing At the Immigrant’s Table (ATIT), a food and travel blog with hundreds of easy, healthy and family-friendly international recipes and gluten-free baking recipes perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and snack times. You will find a variety of Jewish recipes, Middle Eastern cuisine, Russian recipes, Colombian recipes, helpful guides, plus vegetarian, vegan, plant-based, sourdough baking, canning, fermentation and air fryer recipes.
In this beautiful salad, blood oranges, mandarins and grapefruit slices intermingle with slivers of sweet onion, sprinkled with pistachios and paprika, and topped with a simple marinade of lime juice and olive oil.
Ingredients:
3-4 citrus fruits of various kinds and sizes oranges, grapefruits, pink grapefruits, pomelos, clementines, blood oranges and even kumquats are all good (avoid anything too small and soft, like mandarins)
1 Vidalia sweet white onion or 1/2 purple onion