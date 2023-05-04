Recipe Corner: Spicy Citrus Salad with Pistachios (At the Immigrant’s Table photo)

Preparation:

With a sharp paring knife, cut the peel away from the citrus, taking care to remove all the pith. Slice the citrus into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Thinly slice the onion into half-moon crescents. Arrange the citrus and onion slices interchangeably on a platter in several layers.

Chop pistachios and thyme roughly, and sprinkle on the fruit. Top with grated lime zest, smoked paprika or cayenne pepper. Drizzle with lime juice and olive oil. Finish the salad with a generous sprinkle of Maldon sea salt.

Ksenia Prints is a fifth-generation immigrant who was born in the former Soviet Union, grew up in Israel and now resides in Montreal, Quebec, and whose food is a mélange of cultures and traditions. She spends her time cooking, writing, and photographing food for <https://immigrantstable.com/> At the Immigrant’s Table and other freelance publications.

“I am the daughter of immigrants, an immigrant myself, and married to another immigrant. My journey has taken me from the former Soviet Union to Israel, and now all the way to Montreal, Canada (through Winnipeg). Through food, I reconnect with my family’s migrant history, adapting it to common dietary restrictions. I am also an avid traveler who enjoys exploring the world and other cultures through immigrant cuisines. Suitcases contain many things: clothes, photographs, and housewares. Pieces of ourselves that we drag across borders, reminders of where we come from, or equipment for who we want to be. But our family’s kitchen table can’t be transported, no matter how big the suitcase is. There is no container large enough in the world to hold the smells, sights, flavors and textures of our homes. This blog is my attempt at recreating those immigrant kitchen tables.”

