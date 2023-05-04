  TOP STORIES WEEK   18
 

Pistachio and Citrus Salad
Recipes

Recipe Corner: Spicy Citrus Salad with Pistachios (At the Immigrant’s Table photo)

Christine Vartanian Datian
Introducing At the Immigrant's Table (ATIT), a food and travel blog with hundreds of easy, healthy and family-friendly international recipes and gluten-free baking recipes perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and snack times.

In this beautiful salad, blood oranges, mandarins and grapefruit slices intermingle with slivers of sweet onion, sprinkled with pistachios and paprika, and topped with a simple marinade of lime juice and olive oil.

 

Ingredients:

3-4 citrus fruits of various kinds and sizes oranges, grapefruits, pink grapefruits, pomelos, clementines, blood oranges and even kumquats are all good (avoid anything too small and soft, like mandarins)

1 Vidalia sweet white onion or 1/2 purple onion

1/4 cup pistachios (finely chopped)

3 sprigs of thyme

Juice and zest of 1 lime, to taste

1/8 cup  extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika or cayenne pepper

Maldon sea salt to taste

Preparation:

With a sharp paring knife, cut the peel away from the citrus, taking care to remove all the pith. Slice the citrus into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Thinly slice the onion into half-moon crescents. Arrange the citrus and onion slices interchangeably on a platter in several layers.

Chop pistachios and thyme roughly, and sprinkle on the fruit. Top with grated lime zest, smoked paprika or cayenne pepper. Drizzle with lime juice and olive oil. Finish the salad with a generous sprinkle of Maldon sea salt.

Ksenia Prints is a fifth-generation immigrant who was born in the former Soviet Union, grew up in Israel and now resides in Montreal, Quebec, and whose food is a mélange of cultures and traditions. She spends her time cooking, writing, and photographing food for  <https://immigrantstable.com/> At the Immigrant’s Table and other freelance publications.

“I am the daughter of immigrants, an immigrant myself, and married to another immigrant. My journey has taken me from the former Soviet Union to Israel, and now all the way to Montreal, Canada (through Winnipeg). Through food, I reconnect with my family’s migrant history, adapting it to common dietary restrictions. I am also an avid traveler who enjoys exploring the world and other cultures through immigrant cuisines. Suitcases contain many things: clothes, photographs, and housewares. Pieces of ourselves that we drag across borders, reminders of where we come from, or equipment for who we want to be. But our family’s kitchen table can’t be transported, no matter how big the suitcase is. There is no container large enough in the  world to hold the smells, sights, flavors and textures of our homes. This blog is my attempt at recreating those immigrant kitchen tables.”

