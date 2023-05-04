  TOP STORIES WEEK   18
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
18

Week

Latest articles of the week
Fr. Aren Jebejian, pastor of St John Armenian Church in Southfield, addresses the congregation gathered at St Sarkis Church in Dearborn, from all churches of the Metro Detroit Armenian community
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Detroit Churches Commemorate Genocide Anniversary

by
Harry Kezelian
27
0

DETROIT — On the evening of Monday, April 24, a Service in Honor of the Sanctified Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide was held at St. Sarkis Armenian Church in Dearborn.

This 108th Anniversary Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide was organized by the Armenian Churches of Greater Detroit Genocide Commemoration Committee.

Bishop Seraphim of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana was the guest homilist at the united Metro Detroit Armenian Genocide Commemoration

The four churches represented are: St. John Armenian Apostolic Church of Greater Detroit (Southfield, MI) St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church (Dearborn, MI) St. Vartan Armenian Catholic Church (Bloomfield Hills, MI) Armenian Congregational Church of Greater Detroit (Southfield, MI)

Clergy and deacons from all four Metro Detroit Armenian Churches, St John (Diocesan), St Sarkis (Prelacy), St Vartan (Catholic), and Armenian Congregational, were joined by clergy and deacons from the Coptic Orthodox Church for April 24

The service included clergy and deacons of all the above churches, including the pastors of each church. The service was led by Fr. Aren Jebejian (St John Armenian Church). The guest homilist was Bishop Seraphim of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

— photos and text by Harry Kezelian

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Southeast Wisconsin Armenians Commemorate Martyrs’ Day
Next UC Berkeley Students Commemorate Genocide with Week of Protests, Events
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.