Detroit Churches Commemorate Genocide Anniversary

DETROIT — On the evening of Monday, April 24, a Service in Honor of the Sanctified Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide was held at St. Sarkis Armenian Church in Dearborn.

This 108th Anniversary Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide was organized by the Armenian Churches of Greater Detroit Genocide Commemoration Committee.

The four churches represented are: St. John Armenian Apostolic Church of Greater Detroit (Southfield, MI) St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church (Dearborn, MI) St. Vartan Armenian Catholic Church (Bloomfield Hills, MI) Armenian Congregational Church of Greater Detroit (Southfield, MI)

The service included clergy and deacons of all the above churches, including the pastors of each church. The service was led by Fr. Aren Jebejian (St John Armenian Church). The guest homilist was Bishop Seraphim of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

— photos and text by Harry Kezelian