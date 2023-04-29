California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces Essay and Visual Arts Scholarship Winners

Sacramento — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s 2023 California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship, 6 California high school students who entered essay and arts contests. A number of Caucus members expressed their appreciation and offered congratulations to the winners.

Senator María Elena Durazo (D- Little Armenia Hollywood) declared, “On behalf of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, we congratulate you on your outstanding achievement in the scholarship contests commemorating the Armenian Genocide. We commend you for undertaking the task of raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide, especially given the significance of its 108th anniversary. Your contributions in promoting consciousness and marking history regarding the Armenian Genocide are essential to ensure that it is not forgotten, and that its lessons are learned and applied to make the world a better place.”

Senator Anthony Portantino (D- Burbank) stated, “Congratulations to the outstanding and talented California students. It’s wonderful to see that the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Annual Essay Contest fosters academic opportunities and increases awareness of the Armenian Genocide through education.”

Senator Scott Wilk (R- Santa Clarita) wrote, “Expression through creativity is one of the best ways we can generate honest discussion about the darkest moments in human history. This scholarship opportunity has been vital in doing just that – to raise awareness about the atrocities of the Armenian genocide, while preserving and highlighting the rich culture and resilience of the Armenian people today. It is my pleasure to recognize this year’s scholarship winners. Congratulations!”

Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D- Whittier) stated, “Congratulations to the recipients of the 2023 California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship! It is with great pleasure that I join my colleagues in recognizing the dedication of these six students to advancing their education. This year marks the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which reminds us of the resiliency of the people of Armenia. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in the Armenian Caucus to highlight the work of the next generation of leaders!”