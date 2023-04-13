State House Commemorations on April 21

BOSTON — Greater Boston Armenian Community will be commemorating the 108th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with events at the Massachusetts State House and at the Armenian Heritage Park on Boston’s Greenway.

The State House Commemoration will be held on Friday, April 21, at 10.30 a.m. The annual commemorations at the State House were initiated by late Speaker George Keverian and continued uninterrupted until the State House was closed to the public in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The keynote address at the State House will be delivered by Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in the United States. Avetisyan’s participation is especially pertinent given the continued Azeri aggression toward Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, and especially in light of the Azeri blockade of Artsakh now well over 100 days.

During the commemoration a Joint Senate/House resolution acknowledging late Edward Avedisian’s many contributions to Armenia and Massachusetts will be presented. The program will include a musical presentation by Haig Hovsepian on the violin, and Ani Hovsepian on the keyboard. Saint Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School students and Homenetmen Scouts will also participate in the program.

An outdoor commemoration will be held at the Armenian Heritage Park on Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m. The annual gathering at the Park has become a tradition. The Keynote remarks will be delivered by Professor Christina Maranci, Mashtots Chair in Armenian Studies at Harvard University. The program will include a musical performance by Teni Apelian, accompanied by Datev Gevorkian.

For more information, contact Boston Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee at bostonagcc@gmail.com.