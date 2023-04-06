  TOP STORIES WEEK   14
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
14

Week

Latest articles of the week
The dedication ceremony
International

Public Park in Israel Dedicated to Aznavour

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
16
0

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (PanARMENIAN.Net) — A public park in the city of Petah Tikva was officially named after French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour on Sunday, April 2, according to Father Aghan Gogchian, chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The decision was unanimously approved by the City Council of Petah Tikva and Mayor Rami Greenberg.

Representatives of the Armenian clergy, as well as Ambassador of Armenia to Israel Arman Hakobyan attended the ceremony on Sunday.

An inscription on the plaque reads: “Singer, songwriter, actor, world famous French crooner, who dedicated his life to his homeland Armenia and was bestowed the title of National Hero. During WWII, the Aznavour family saved dozens of Jewish families from extermination.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous UN Appeals to Azerbaijan to Open Lachin Corridor
Next David Phillips, Robert Avetisyan to Headline Times Square Demonstration
Discover more cities:
Israel
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.