Public Park in Israel Dedicated to Aznavour

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (PanARMENIAN.Net) — A public park in the city of Petah Tikva was officially named after French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour on Sunday, April 2, according to Father Aghan Gogchian, chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The decision was unanimously approved by the City Council of Petah Tikva and Mayor Rami Greenberg.

Representatives of the Armenian clergy, as well as Ambassador of Armenia to Israel Arman Hakobyan attended the ceremony on Sunday.

An inscription on the plaque reads: “Singer, songwriter, actor, world famous French crooner, who dedicated his life to his homeland Armenia and was bestowed the title of National Hero. During WWII, the Aznavour family saved dozens of Jewish families from extermination.”